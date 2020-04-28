Age
36
Residence
Greensboro
Hometown
Boston
Day job
Technology software company founder
My headline
"Serial entrepreneur, dad to two young girls, temporary homeschool teacher."
Running superlatives
"Fourth overall at Reindeer Romp 2019 and May the Course Be With You. In two years of running (having taken a break since high school) lowered my half marathon time from 1:56 to 1:31."
Did you know?
"Won first overall at Massachusetts State Science Fair and fourth at International Science Fair in high school."
5000 Mile Run Club goals
"Finish with an average pace equal to the average pace of the group with over 100 miles run."
