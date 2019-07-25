The Triad will be represented by a handful of athletes as USA Track and Field's Outdoor Championships get under way this afternoon in Des Moines, Iowa.
The athletes and their events:
Chris Belcher: The A&T alumnus who made the U.S. team for the 2017 World Championships is entered in the 200.
Paul Chelimo: The UNCG graduate and 2016 Olympic silver medalist at 5,000 meters is the favorite to win a national championship at this distance in Des Moines.
Donnie Cowart: The Winston-Salem resident is entered in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. Cowart has competed in two U.S. Olympic trials, finishing fourth in this event in 2012.
Michael Dickson: The A&T alum is entered in the 110-meter hurdles.
Craig Engels: The Pfafftown native and Reagan High School graduate will compete in the 1,500 meters. Engels made the U.S. team for the indoor World Championships in 2018.
Rodney Rowe: Also an A&T alum, Rowe is entered in the 200.
Trevor Stewart: The A&T rising junior, who narrowly missed an NCAA championship in the 400 meters, will race this distance in Des Moines.
Kayla White: The A&T alumna, the university's first NCAA champion, will compete in the 100 and 200 meters.