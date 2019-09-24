April 4: Craft Half Marathon and 5K, 9 a.m., Winston-Salem.
April 4: Annie's Hope Color Run 5K, 10:45 a.m., Reidsville.
April 18: Tar Heel 10 Miler and 4 Miler, 7:15 a.m., Chapel Hill.
April 18: Charlotte RaceFest Marathon, Half Marathon and 10K, 7:30 a.m., Charlotte.
April 18: Rockingham County GO FAR 5K, 8:15 a.m., Eden.
April 25: Owls Roost Rumble Half Marathon and 4 Miles, 8 a.m., Greensboro.
April 25: Rockingham County Middle School Band on the Run 5K, 8 a.m., Reidsville.
