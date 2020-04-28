Age

34

Residence

Greensboro

Hometown

Nizhny Novgorod, Russia

Day job

"Mom. Once everything opens up again: Shred415 Instructor, timer and whatever Rich and Libby need me to do at Trivium Racing, Starbucks barista and help with Crazy Running."

My headline

"I need help with that one. LOL."

Running superlatives

"Ran Boston in 2019! First female in New River Marathon trying to BQ for 2020. It downpoured almost the entire race. I didn’t BQ, but first place didn’t hurt."

Did you know?

"I hated running or anything to do with exercise until I had my kids!"

5000 Mile Run Club goals

"To keep consistent pace and grow in fitness. The quarantine has been hard!"

