Age
34
Residence
Greensboro
Hometown
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Day job
"Mom. Once everything opens up again: Shred415 Instructor, timer and whatever Rich and Libby need me to do at Trivium Racing, Starbucks barista and help with Crazy Running."
My headline
"I need help with that one. LOL."
Running superlatives
"Ran Boston in 2019! First female in New River Marathon trying to BQ for 2020. It downpoured almost the entire race. I didn’t BQ, but first place didn’t hurt."
Did you know?
"I hated running or anything to do with exercise until I had my kids!"
5000 Mile Run Club goals
"To keep consistent pace and grow in fitness. The quarantine has been hard!"
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.