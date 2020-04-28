Age

36

Residence

Greensboro

Hometown

Parsons, Kan.

Day job

Chemistry professor at High Point University

My headline

"After growing up on the plains of the Midwest, I went to Boston to study chemistry. Now, my family and I are exploring enjoying the Old North State."

Running superlatives

"Ran with Greater Boston Track Club while earning my Ph.D.... Qualified for USATF Club Nationals. ... Won the Hyannis Half Marathon." ... “Life is always conspiring to take away your run.” -Tom Derderian, GBTC coach

Did you know?

"I went to the first Red Sox game after the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013."

5000 Mile Run Club goals

"Have fun, be consistent and stay injury-free."

