Age
36
Residence
Greensboro
Hometown
Parsons, Kan.
Day job
Chemistry professor at High Point University
My headline
"After growing up on the plains of the Midwest, I went to Boston to study chemistry. Now, my family and I are exploring enjoying the Old North State."
Running superlatives
"Ran with Greater Boston Track Club while earning my Ph.D.... Qualified for USATF Club Nationals. ... Won the Hyannis Half Marathon." ... “Life is always conspiring to take away your run.” -Tom Derderian, GBTC coach
Did you know?
"I went to the first Red Sox game after the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013."
5000 Mile Run Club goals
"Have fun, be consistent and stay injury-free."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.