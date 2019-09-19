Britain Athletics Worlds

Christopher Belcher during the World Championships in London in 2017.

 Tim Ireland/AP
NCAT Graduation

Christopher Belcher sprinting across the stage to receive his Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Studies at A&T's commencement in 2018.

Area tie

N.C. A&T graduate

Career best

9.93

Season best

10.05

100 schedule

Preliminary round, 9:35 a.m. Sept. 27

Heats, 11:05 a.m. Sept. 27

Semifinals, 11:45 a.m. Sept. 28

Final, 3:15 p.m. Sept. 28.

4x100 relay schedule

Heats, 2:05 p.m. Oct. 4

Final, 3:15 p.m. Oct. 5

