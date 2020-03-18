How she qualified
3:11:58, 2019 Boston Marathon
Where she was in training
"Unfortunately, after running the California International Marathon in December, I didn’t take my recovery from it as seriously as I should have, causing a stress reaction in my right tibia and severe tendonitis in my left ankle tendons. I was in an air cast until the end of February and only able to cross-train. I had only a few weeks of training under my belt with my longest run being 9 miles. While I knew I wasn’t in marathon shape, I had planned to soak up the energy of Boston on the course and enjoy the race.
"I had a 7.5-mile run planned for Saturday but ended up only running 6 miles. With Boston approaching I was pushing to get back in distance shape quickly, and now I plan to ease in at a slower pace."
What she'll do now
"After being injured and unable to run the past few months, I’m looking forward to just having the ability to do some unstructured running for a while. Being able to go out on a beautiful spring day without a certain number of miles or pace to hit and just running off feel. This was so recharging last spring following Boston and made me stronger for when it was time to begin training in the fall!"
Boston in September?
"I would love to go to Boston in September! Being a teacher, that is a very busy month for me, so I have not fully committed to it yet. Regardless, I will definitely be returning for Boston 2021 next April!"
