The Nike Oregon Project, which has been thrust into the international track and field spotlight this week during the IAAF's World Championships in Qatar, counts one Triad native as a member of its team.
Craig Engels, a Reagan High School graduate from Pfafftown who ran collegiately at N.C. State and at Mississippi, joined the Project in summer 2017. Engels is in Doha this week and will compete for world honors in the 1,500 meters, at distance at which he is the U.S. champion, with heats Thursday, semifinals Friday and the final Sunday.
The Oregon Project's leader, Alberto Salazar, received a four-year ban from the sport late Monday from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, which said that Salazar was guilty of administering a banned substance, tampering and/or attempted tampering with the doping control process and trafficking and/or attempted trafficking of testosterone.
Endocrinologist Jeffrey Brown, Salazar's colleague with the Oregon Project who served as a personal physician for some runners, also received a four-year ban. The USADA said Brown tampered with records, was complicit in trafficking testosterone and administered high doses of a supplement called L-carnitine, which is believed to enhance athletic performance, the Washington Post reported.
Engels joined the Oregon Project in July 2017, to be coached by Salazar assistant Pete Julian.
"It's an awesome group of guys and I hate that there's a negative connotation or air around them," Engels told FloTrack.org at the time. "I've been asked about the accusations since joining and obviously, I don't know anything, but I trust him. I sat down and had lunch with him. Obviously, I'm never going to do anything to further myself by doping."
Neither Engels nor Ray Flynn, his agent, returned text messages to the News & Record today.
"It's the people that never come out from (admitting) doping," Engels told David Jaewon Oh of Tempo Journal last month. "That's going to weigh on your conscience until you die and that's so crazy to me.
"I don’t get mad often but it pisses me off that there are some people who can go their whole career doping. Even if you’ve done it once, you still cheated. It gets me so mad when I see that but (also) ... I don’t care if they are doping because I’m going to beat them.”
The USADA began investigating in 2015 after a report by ProPublica, with reporting by David Epstein, and the BBC produced detailed allegations that Salazar had given his star athletes medications — sleeping pills, painkillers, and asthma and thyroid medications — that weren’t prescribed, or urged them to get prescriptions they did not need, to gain a competitive advantage.
Kara Goucher, who formerly ran for the team, and former assistant coach Steve Magness were the chief whistleblowers in the ProPublica-BBC investigation.
No athletes have been cited for wrongdoing. Among the Project's top stars:
- Mo Farah, who ended a six-year affiliation with Salazar in 2017 and moved to London. Farah won gold medals in the 5,000 and 10,000 meters races at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.
- Galen Rupp, a two-time Olympic medalist who remains on the team, and Jordan Hasay. Rupp and Hasay are the two fastest U.S. marathon runners who are qualified for the 2020 Olympic trials, according to Erin Strout of women'srunning.com, and both plan to compete Oct. 13 at the Chicago Marathon.
- Matthew Centrowitz, who won a gold medal at the 2016 Olympics in the 1,500 meters – the United States' first since 1908 – and left the Project in 2018 to join the Bowerman Track Club in Oregon.
Salazar has denied the charges and plans to appeal, saying in a statement, "The Oregon Project has never and will never permit doping.”
Nike, which created and funds the organization, is backing Salazar.
The IAAF, the worldwide governing body for the sport, revoked Salazar's credentials in Doha and he reportedly left the city, according to the New York Times. World track officials also emailed athletes about Salazar to warn of repercussions of associating with the tarnished coach: No more contact, no more last-minute pep talks, no more advice, or the athletes themselves would face punishment under global antidoping agency rules, according to the Times.
Engels was guided toward the Oregon Project by Ryan Vanhoy, who coached him at Ole Miss and whom Engels credits with reigniting his love for running after Engels transferred from N.C. State. Vanhoy is an Asheboro native who competed in track and field at North Carolina on his way to earning a bachelor's degree in 2009 and a master's in 2012.
Engels began his college career at State before transferring to Ole Miss and beginning competition in the 2014-15 season. He earned multiple first-team All-America and All-SEC honors for the Rebels.
While at State, Engels won a gold medal in the 1,500 meters (3:53.12) at the 2013 Pan American Junior Championships in Colombia and a silver in the 1,500 (3:46.77) at the 2013 USA Junior Championships.
Engels won the MVP award at the Class 4-A state track and field meet in 2012 after winning the 800 and 1,600 meters. He also won the 1,000 and 1,600 indoors that year. Engels also won the Penn Relays mile and two other state titles while in high school.
Among the Twitter reaction to the news of Salazar's ban:
Tell the truth. Own your mistakes. Choose the difficult path.— Steve Magness (@stevemagness) October 1, 2019
In the short term, it might feel horrible, but over the long haul it's the only path to take.
Speak up, stay true to your convictions. None of us are perfect. But we can all aspire to be better.#CleanSport
If all this is 💯 accurate, my faith in the sport has been restored. Thanks to all those courageous individuals who spoke out and have been building this case. Mr. Salazar I hope we cease to see your influence in our running world. Also about DAMN time. https://t.co/KaCFCeSjj0— Stephanie Bruce (@Steph_Rothstein) October 1, 2019
Statement from @SifanHassan regarding @usantidoping decision: pic.twitter.com/L6NwkEiCnM— David Monti (@d9monti) October 1, 2019
It is natural to want to find a workaround. In every system of human life you see it. Taxes, driving behaviors, education, sports. The thing that stands out about the Salazar case to me isn’t the desire to work every crack in the system...— Lauren Fleshman (@laurenfleshman) October 1, 2019
Anyone with kids can tell you that kids do this constantly. And you have to be the adult in the room that calls them up to higher ethical standards and explain why it matters. So who is the adult in the room for Salazar? Who are the adults in the room for track and field?— Lauren Fleshman (@laurenfleshman) October 1, 2019
Alberto Salazar has a 4 year ban. He will now appeal so the outcome is uncertain. We don’t know which of his athletes have been doping and who is innocent. But it’s so disappointing that many clean athletes have had their careers affected. #CleanSport— Jo Pavey (@jopavey) October 1, 2019
US steeplechaser Andy Bayer: "I train my ass off so it pisses me off that people cheat. I don't believe every athlete in that group is dirty but we need to get drug cheats out of the sport so I'm glad it came to the surface." pic.twitter.com/3G8JkaLAMH— Cathal Dennehy (@Cathal_Dennehy) October 1, 2019
A lot of reports will say the Salazar story is "another blow for athletics", ignoring the fact that most athletes, coaches and fans of the sport are delighted and have been waiting a long, long time for this day.— Cathal Dennehy (@Cathal_Dennehy) October 1, 2019
Today's announcement from @usantidoping HAS to be the tip of some kind of iceberg. Salazar + Brown can't be the only ones who get sanctioned. They're in trouble because they doped athletes who won because of their illegal actions. Anyone who has ever competed for NOP is suspect.— Mario Fraioli (@mariofraioli) October 1, 2019
And to be fair, some of Salazar's athletes may or may not have known what they were taking/partaking in, but it doesn't matter: as a professional athlete, you are responsible for who you associate with and what gets put into your body. If there's consequences, you live with them.— Mario Fraioli (@mariofraioli) October 1, 2019
Clayton Murphy the first Salazar-coached athlete to compete since today's news: "All the allegations happened before I was part of the group. We always competed clean ever since I started running and I never saw any wrongdoing at the Oregon Project." pic.twitter.com/eHo8kxmdmJ— Cathal Dennehy (@Cathal_Dennehy) October 1, 2019
Donavan Brazier says he was not aware that Alberto Salazar had been charged with anti-doping violations by USADA (charges with were levied in 2017) until this morning.— Jonathan Gault (@jgault13) October 1, 2019
Also said that he wasn't even aware Oregon Project was under investigation (which it has been since 2015).
