The 13,601 athletes who are coming to Greensboro for the AAU Junior Olympics' track and field competition will form the largest youth meet in the world, according to the AAU.
Boys and girls, ages 8-18, are divided into nine divisions. The 15-16 boys age group in the decathlon will open the competition at 8 a.m. Saturday at A&T's BB&T Stadium.
Among the record-holders in AAU Junior Olympic competition are at least two likely 2020 U.S. Olympians.
Ajee Wilson, the current U.S. record-holder at 800 meters at 1:55.61 who competed at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, set the Junior Olympics record in the girls 15-16 division in 2009 (2:07.08). Vashti Cunningham, a 2016 Olympian at age 18 and the winner of five U.S. titles and one world title in the high jump (6 feet, 6¼ inches personal best), set the girls 15-16 division record in 2014 (6 feet, 1 inch). Both are favorites for titles this weekend at the USATF Outdoor Championships in Des Moines, Iowa.
Events will begin at 8 a.m. each day through Aug. 3. See the attached PDF for the full schedule.