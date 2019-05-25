Sprinter U's Saturday night at the NCAA track and field East Preliminary in Jacksonville, Fla., was as close to perfect as you can get.
A&T's men's and women's teams qualified individuals or relay teams for 11 more spots at next month's national championships in Austin, Texas.
A&T individuals or teams, all in sprint events, has earned 18 berths for competition June 5-8 at the University of Texas.
None of A&T's runners who took to the University of North Florida's track on a night with temperatures simmering in the mid-80s failed to advance.
The Aggies went into the weekend with the No. 9-ranked men's team and No. 12 women's team by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
The men's and women's 4x100 and 4x400 foursomes will move forward.
A&T's Cambrea Sturgis and Kayla White finished 1-2 in the 200 meters, and teammate Kamaya Debose-Epps squeaked in with the final East qualifying spot, by one one-thousandth of a second, meaning all three Aggies in the event are lined up for Austin. Sturgis and White also qualified on Friday night in the 100, and all three sprinters were on A&T's 4x100 team.
Rodney Rowe and Akeem Sirleaf, in the 200, also qualified for their second individual events of the national championships, and both were part of A&T'x 4x100 team. Sirleaf also ran on A&T's 4x400 team.
Meanwhile, Greensboro's Ian Shanklin, running for N.C. State, finished fifth in the 5,000 meters to qualify for the national championship. High Point's Tamara Clark, running for Alabama, helped her 4x100 team advance with the East's fastest time and she nailed down a berth in the 200 meters after qualifying on Friday night in the 100. Greensboro's Chantz Sawyers of Florida, who had advanced in the 400 meters Friday night, was on the Gators' qualifying 4x400 relay team.
A look at the events and times involving A&T athletes and Guilford County natives tonight:
Men
4x100 relay: A&T (39.14; fourth), made up of Malcolm Croom-McFadden, Akeem Sirleaf, Michael Dickson and Rodney Rowe, advanced.
110 hurdles: A&T's Michael Dickson (13.58; seventh) qualified for Austin.
Triple jump: A&T's Lasheon Strozier (49 feet, 3½ inches; 32nd) did not qualify.
200: Rowe (20.15; fifth) and Akeem Sirleaf (20.483; tied for 11th) qualified for Austin.
5,000: Greensboro's Ian Shanklin of N.C. State (14:01.32; fourth) advance to Austin.
4x400 relay: A&T (3:04.21; third) will go to Austin after the performance by Justin Hamilton, Sirleaf, Trevor Stewart and Kemarni Mighty. Sawyers ran for Florida's winning team (3:03.52).
Women
4x100 relay: A&T (43.41; fifth) advanced on the legs of Cambrea Sturgis, Kayla White, Tori Ray and Kamaya Dubose-Epps. Alabama, whose team included High Point's Tamara Clark, finished first in 43.05.
100 hurdles: Madeleine Akobondu (13.17; eighth) earned a berth in the national championships.
200: Sturgis (22.52; first), White (22.56; second) and Debose-Epps (12th; 23.092, by .001 over Kentucky's Kianna Gray) earned starting positions in Austin.
5,000: Jamestown's Sara Platek of Duke (16:53.86) did not advance.
4x400 relay: A&T (3:33.38; ninth) qualified for the national championships. Tori Ray, Sun-Sara Williams, Nilaja Florence and Kristoni Barnes made up the team.