Almost.
A&T's Trevor Stewart, running a personal-best of 44.25 seconds, narrowly missed a national championship in the final of the 400 meters at the NCAA track and field championships on Friday night in Austin, Texas.
Houston's Kahmari Montgomery, in 44.23 seconds, edged Stewart at the line.
Kahmari Montgomery said 💨💨💨💨💨💨💨💨💨💨💨💨💨
“To be at an HBCU and to perform basically how I perform it’s a big deal,” Stewart told the NCAA, as reported by NCATAggies.com. “It’s not just for me but it is also for the HBCU community as well. I love my HBCU because when I got there, I felt like I was home again.
"I’m all the way from Virginia, I came down to North Carolina, and I feel like I’m already home. I feel like I can leave my home in Virginia and still find another place where I feel comfortable in.”
A&T coach Duane Ross was pleased with Stewart's race.
“The young man from Houston ran a very smart race," Ross told NCATAggies.com, "and ran off of Trevor till the end. I’m proud of the way he competed. We wanted the win, but this is track and field and sometimes second happens.”
Stewart and his teammates tied for 15th place in the team standings, compiling 19 points as Friday night brought the end of men's competition.
A&T's 4x100 relay team of Michael Dickson, Akeem Sirleaf, Malcolm Croom-McFadden and Rodney Rowe opened the night with a fifth-place finish in a season-best 38.59 seconds. Florida won in 37.97 seconds in a meet- and college-best.
Dickson claimed a sixth-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles in 13.71 seconds. A 12.98 by Florida's Grant Holloway won the race with another meet- and college-best time.
Then the Aggies' 4x400 relay team of Stewart, Kemarni Mighty, Justin Hamilton and Akeem Sirleaf finished fifth in 3:01.50, their best effort of the season. Texas A&M's 2:59.05 won the event.
In other races involving area performers on Friday night:
- Greensboro's Chantz Sawyers, running for Florida, finished seventh in the 400 in a personal-best 45.24 seconds and helped the Gators take second in the 4x400 in 2:59.60.
- Greensboro's Ian Shanklin, an N.C. State runner, finished the 5,000 meters in 14 minutes, 13.57 seconds, to take 11th place and earn second-team All-America from the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.