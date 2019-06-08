Another A&T track and field athlete has scored a national runner-up finish on a second straight night, and it took an extraordinary performance to deny the Aggies' Kayla White her second NCAA championship of the year.
White, a senior who became the university's first NCAA champion in March when she won the 200 meters indoors, ran a personal-best of 10.95 seconds tonight and claimed second place in the 100 meters on the final night of the NCAA track and field championships in Austin, Texas.
With a third place from Cambrea Sturgis in the 200 meters about 45 minutes later, the A&T women's team earned a No. 15 national finish, an impressive showing for a historically black college or university against high-profile programs from power conferences such as the SEC and Pac-12.
The women's team's effort rivaled the A&T men, who concluded their weekend in Austin by tying for 15th place on Friday night, led by a second place for Trevor Stewart in the 400 meters. Both the men's and women's teams finished with 19 points each.
White's time is fourth-best in the world during the young outdoor season. But she came up short to LSU freshman Sha'Carri Richardson, whose 10.75 is now the world's best time but also an NCAA record.
Sturgis, a freshman and one of A&T's rising stars, captured third place in the 200 meters with a personal-best of 22.40 seconds, and White's 22.81 caused her to settle for seventh in her third race of the night.
A&T opened the night with a sixth-place finish in the 4x100 relay. Kamaya Debose-Epps, Tori Ray, Sturgis and White ran a 43.09.
All four of the A&T women who competed tonight earned first-team All-America from the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
A&T men earning first-team All-America were Michael Dickson in the 110-meter hurdles and Stewart in the 400; Dickson, Akeem Sirleaf, Malcolm Croom-McFadden and Rodney Rowe in the 4x100; and Stewart, Kemarni Mighty, Justin Hamilton and Akeem Sirleaf in the 4x400.