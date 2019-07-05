No races are on the calendar for Saturday on this long weekend created by the Fourth of July holiday.
But there'll be two chances to run with others in Greensboro on Saturday. Reminders about:
Run the Boro
Thad McLaurin of RunnerDude's Fitness has rescheduled the Monument Run of the Run the Boro series, postponed on June 8, for Saturday.
Runners will gather at 6:45 a.m. at Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., for a photo and will start running at 7.
Matt's Run to Fight Hunger
Matt Ketterman will host his annual Matt's Run to Fight Hunger at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Fleet Feet Sports, 3731 Lawndale Dr.
Ketterman is hoping that his year's event will raise $10,000 and provide 70,000 meals for the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina.