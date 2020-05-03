guinness ben saur 050320

Greensboro's Ben Saur, with his family in the background, on his way to helping the 5000 Mile Run Club run beyond the Guinness world record for continuous relay miles.

They've chased down one record. Another one is just a couple of days away.

The 5000 Mile Run Club, a team of 48 runners primarily from Guilford County, this morning surpassed a Guinness world record for continuous relay miles run. 

The team surpassed the mark at 8:40 a.m., after 18 days and 40 minutes, on the legs of Ben Saur on the 400-meter track at Northern Guilford High School's Johnny Roscoe Stadium. 

The Guinness mark, 3,504.28 miles, was set by a team in Newry, Northern Ireland, in summer 2012.

While the official milestone has been toppled, the cost and extensive videography required by Guinness is leaving the Run Club with bragging rights and unique team bonds developed during this COVID-19 pandemic instead of a certified world record.   

Rich and Libby Swor developed the idea for the Run Club and relay, with assistance from Jody Nelson and Danny McCormick. Rich Swor started the relay at 8 a.m. April 15, and a runner has circled the track day and night continuously since then. The team has averaged about 194 miles per day.

The Run Club's next target on its way to 5,000 miles is the acknowledged longest continuous relay of 4,014.52 miles, set by 2,000 runners in London during a 30-day period in 2018. The Run Club likely will pass that mark on Tuesday night, or in less than 21 days. 

The Run Club has observed stringent social distancing practices throughout its relay. No more than two runners are at the track at any time, and then only for a 10-minute overlap as a new runner waits to relieve a teammate finishing his or her laps. Runners wear ankle timing chips, eliminating any possible contact on a baton handoff, and they're using a social media app to share pictures, encouraging messages and occasional heckling.

