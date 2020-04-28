run club 042820

The 5000 Mile Run Club crossed 2,500 miles early Tuesday and should reach the goal May 9 or 10.

The members of the 5000 Mile Run Club, circling the Northern Guilford High School track one lap at a time since 8 a.m. April 15, are ultramarathon veterans and triathletes. 

They're mothers and fathers, and they're husbands-and-wives.

They're doctors and lawyers, and they're college and high school students.

They're 16, and they're 62.

They're running at 6 a.m. and 8 p.m., and they're running 6-minute miles and 8-minute miles.

They're natives of Greensboro and High Point, Claremont and Elkin, and they're also from Russia and Canada, Ethiopia and Slovakia.

They found love at the local running store and competed in world championships for soap box derby and science fair, and they ran alongside Joan Benoit Samuelson and landed on their faces in races. They fly their own planes and bounce back from a collision with a car, and they love reading and rugby.

They're teaming up to run 5,000 miles, to exceed the acknowledged and Guinness record distances for a continuous relay race, to feel a sense of community while observing social distancing, to strengthen their minds, to feel healthy, to have fun, to achieve something epic – to keep moving forward.

They're your running community.

Contact Eddie Wooten at (336) 373-7093, and follow @EddieWootenNR on Twitter.

