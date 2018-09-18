Steven Doyle: Real journalists wade into dangerous waters all the time
My wife, a former reporter who covered flooding, wildfires, tornadoes, blizzards and hurricanes in several states, has a photo of herself, taken somewhere in Florida, while she stands knee deep in brown, brackish water with a surging stream covering neighborhood streets behind her. She has a reporter’s notebook in her hand, gathering as much detail as she could from that scene of human tragedy.
I recall the detailed accounts by fellow reporters from the streets and tributaries in and around New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina, a drama of humanity on every corner. I remember being on the ground in south Mississippi just after Katrina and seeing a home where rising water flipped a baby grand piano and hearing a man with sad eyes describe how he rode an air mattress with his dog as invading water rose to the peaked ceiling of his stilted, A-frame home.
All of those images came surging like a storm through my mind this weekend when I saw the memes and links on social media castigating CNN anchor Anderson Cooper for standing waist-deep in flood waters to report on what those links described as Hurricane Florence while his camera crews stood above him on dry ground.
These were posted by those who think CNN stands for “Communist News Network,” who subscribe to a certain viewpoint and question anything reported by CNN as being fake and irresponsible. Cooper, the network’s biggest star, made a glittering target.
The theme presented was pretty basic: If CNN would lie about Hurricane Florence, what else would it lie about? One person suggested this “fake” coverage by Cooper was concocted to “make my father look bad.” That was signed “Donald Trump Jr.” There was another on a verified government account by an official of HUD. One even applied a homophobic slur I won’t indulge.
A few of these were shared on my Facebook page, posted by people I know and love, and my reaction initially was to make light of them while deflecting the “fake news” mantra as an irresponsible tag for another deadly hurricane drowning people in my state.
I admit I have had my laughs about how theatrical TV personalities sometimes can be when covering weather events. Weather Channel anchors got some digs on Saturday for standing in the highest winds Florence delivered to the North Carolina coast, although technology today allows you to see exactly what that’s like and not imagine it from the inside looking out. We’ve heard about weather people wearing parkas in front of green screens during blizzards. Silly stuff happens, for sure.
But CBS icon Dan Rather first became a national figure when he waded in post-hurricane floodwaters of Hurricane Carla in 1961, before he reported from the front lines in Vietnam. Since then local reporters in all media have raised their hands and marched into the wind to try to get the most personal perspective to all that tragedy. Some take too many chances, but that’s how you find out what happened.
I’m protective of those who try to do the job right, and I’ve always admired Cooper for his willingness to be one of those who travels to the story, be it a hurricane, an earthquake, a tornado’s path or a war zone. If he were to be standing in water after a storm, then he gets the benefit of my doubt. He’s a professional.
Then on Monday I saw the report from Snopes, the myth investigation site, and I learned that the images of Cooper were from Hurricane Ike, about 11 years earlier, and that they were part of a special about the recovery from Ike. And I was both surprised and not surprised. No tactic by a critic should seem vile beyond belief. We see screeds about created conspiracies every day.
No journalist should have to defend his or her efforts to anyone, but Cooper, riled by the profile this assault was given by the president’s son, decided this merited a response. He spent about 10 minutes of his show on Monday night broadcasting the original video and explaining why it was filmed the way it was, a very purposeful and legitimate response, like refuting the loudmouth from elementary school with words too big for his vocabulary.
When I posted on my Facebook page on Monday the link to the Snopes piece, a person I dearly respect responded tongue-in-cheek that this must mean all journalists are non-partisan, truthful people.
My response: Every bushel of apples has a few rotten ones, but to my experience the vast majority are good people to their cores.
And I swear by this: When there is bad news coming, a time when you and your neighbors leave your homes and seek solace and safety elsewhere, journalists are going in the opposite direction, going to where conditions are worst, to where people are most vulnerable. Sometimes they even help rescue a human or an animal, risking their own lives for the greater good. They aren’t comfortable and aren’t always safe, but their commitment to telling you what you need to know is undeterred.
And, yes, that sometimes means wading into the water. It’s part of the job. But it shouldn’t mean wading into a rising tide of horse manure.
Contact Steven Doyle at steven.doyle@greensboro.com.