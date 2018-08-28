Just when on the space-time continuum did news organizations become known as “liberal” and why? Who decided that principled people in the middle of the maelstrom were somehow off the political center? Because, by and large, the phrase “liberal media” has festered into a public relations tick feeding on the blood of the honest and trustworthy.
Perhaps this is traced to the first words uttered by radio entertainer Rush Limbaugh, or to a script penned by Republican strategist Karl Rove, or to the lips of former President George W. Bush, who seemed to utter the term frequently. Ultimately, Fox News created a divide by building, if not admitting so, off Limbaugh’s successful model of pretending to be something that it wasn’t and creating the era of the echo chamber, in which people only listened when they liked the pitch and tone.
Every news organization certainly is dotted with people all across the political spectrum. Because by trade journalists are trained to comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable — a mantra first offered in 1893 by Chicago Evening Post journalist and humorist Finley Peter Dun — many of us view the balance of the world differently. Journalists value honesty and transparency and forthright behavior and spend countless hours and words describing those who don’t live up to those goals, a mission to benefit everyone and not just someone.
Like automobiles transformed in the 1970s from dead-end metal monuments to inefficiency, newspapers about that same time became much more flexible and responsive, too. But this change was to a world driven by the market more than by manifest and ideology. In fact, today’s media companies hardly operate in a manner assigned to the term “liberal.”
One of my former editors, Jim Squires, who led the Orlando Sentinel and Chicago Tribune and was the press liaison for Ross Perot’s presidential bid, described in his book “Read All About It” the point in time when newspaper owners became consumed with profit, with taking their companies public and imposing the share-value formula, when the advertising dollar replaced news-driven circulation as a newspaper’s beacon.
Newspapers then became public companies, controlled by boards that were dominated by Wall Street bankers, financiers and lawyers, men (almost exclusively) who knew how to squeeze every dime of EBITDA and make those dimes squeak. Tribune Company’s board at one time included Donald Rumsfeld. You know, the man who helped manage the second Gulf War for George W. Bush. None of that fits the liberal assignation so many were spewing.
Market Watch a couple of years ago published MediaChart.com’s diagram that plotted all the prominent media from left to right politically and top to bottom based on fact vs. fiction, which left Patriboties on the lower left and Infowars on the lower right as chief fabricators. New Republic and Fox News were on fairly wide extremes, too. But most of you would be surprised to see which news drivers were in the middle of this fair way.
ABC, NBC, CBS, The New York Times, The Washington Post and, yes, much-maligned CNN and your local newspaper all were in the upper center third for their handling of news and information in an original and objective manner. Hardly grist for the philosophy of “fake news.”
A letter writer the other day was correcting another’s use of statistics to demean the mission of journalism. That writer made a point that I never quite had grasped during my defense of being called “fake news:” Maybe those who said they believe news organizations knowingly publish falsehoods were thinking about the National Enquirer or Infowars or even Fox News when they said so.
The only time a news organization asks the political leanings of a journalist is when trying to find a balance of opinions. Although some would disagree, I’m pretty much a centrist politically. Maybe left of some of you but right of others.
The National Enquirer, for anyone who doubted it, was proven last week to be even more of grocery store rag than first thought. That it was working with a lawyer to promote the positives of one man by funding a closet for his skeletons is a scourge on all of us. Maybe when you want to suggest that “liberal” news organizations aren’t working in the nation’s best interest, that little fact should be front and center.
When I got into this business, I never considered where I stood politically, and, in fact, that scale has slid back and forth as I’ve aged, absorbed and understood ultimately that parties aren’t nearly as important as people. Does that make me “liberal”? No, I think that makes me honest.
Contact Steven Doyle at steven.doyle@greensboro.com.