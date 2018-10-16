I’m driving north on Benjamin Parkway on Thursday evening, as the sun is trying to make its post-Michael debut, and arrive at the intersection with Green Valley Road. The signal is dark, as were many, we later would learn, and I do what you’re supposed to do: I stop, as if the intersection were a four-way stop. Because there are many lanes and traffic-flow options and vehicles feeling their way through, this is not a routine wave-and-go. This takes some pause, patience and politeness.
Only someone directly behind me, driving a tall black truck — I have a good-sized pickup, and this one was much taller than mine — isn’t taking to the situation. I hear irritated beeping of the horn. Because that truck had totally blacked windows all around — isn’t that illegal? — I can’t make eye contact to sort of explain what I am doing. I also have no idea if my gestures (not rude ones) are sending good signals.
But soon I recognize failure, because as I start forward into the intersection, this driver decides to accelerate madly and — I guess this driver doesn’t have any issue with the vehicle paused on my left — tries to pass me on the right in the sort of widened area created for a turning lane. I slow down a bit and let the truck roar past.
But, as this driver’s karma would have it, he can’t move any faster than I do or get around traffic in front of us. And at Pembroke, Cornwallis and Bryan, there also are dark traffic signals, one with a police officer orchestrating and the others with the four-way-stop procedure being observed. Maybe this is the big reveal to the driver, because there are no more shenanigans as traffic flowed onto Bryan Boulevard and past a downed tree blocking the right lane. That black truck soon was lost in my rear-view mirror.
Sadly, this was not a singular example of how people ignore doing the right thing when traffic signals are out. Perhaps the wind and rain erode the judgment a driver needs in such situations. My weekend included two long treks to the Greensboro Aquatic Center, and there were many dark signals along my route, particularly on Holden Road, and many traffic citations could have been written.
In fact, it was there on Saturday, pausing for traffic crossing somewhere between Market and Friendly, that I was agasp to see a familiar brown van of United Parcel Service barrel through an intersection at nearly full speed. If that van had hit a vehicle attempting rightfully to cross traffic, I can’t imagine what the lawsuit would have been.
Frankly, I’m stunned a UPS driver would be so clueless, but there were dozens of other “civilian” drivers equally devoid of courtesy and caution.
My first thought was to send a text message to my 17-year-old, new-solo-driver son, who would be driving home from work late that night. I asked him if he knew what to do, and he told me chapter and verse. So maybe it’s just adults who need emergency flashers programmed to light up in when signals are down.
A bit of irony is that this lack of consideration at darkened lights stood in sharp contrast to all the kindness and generosity we saw on display at neighborhoods all over the community. So many people were affected by power outages — a man on Saturday morning told me he expected his power back on by Tuesday — downed trees, blocked roads and simple human inconveniences.
My neighbors jumped in to get a tree that had split across the road in front of my house out of the traffic flow, this while the rain still was coming down. I heard of people who offered and prepared warm meals, hot showers and places to rest comfortably.
When it comes to hurricanes in this part of North Carolina, Michael was no Florence. And maybe that was good news. But for the grace of God, things could’ve been much worse. To see what happened in my former home state of Florida is the lit signal to pause and reflect.
I endured an hour-long line inside Wendy’s on Thursday night. I arose very early on Friday to beat the rush for ice (that took three stops) and other immediate needs to deal with my personal power pause. I spent hours on Friday night and Saturday with my son toting and pulling limbs from that split cedar tree to the back of the property and retiring them into the woods for “recycling.”
Yes, I escaped with good fortune, recognized particularly when I talked to friends and colleagues who had to trek away from home just to clean up or witnessed crushed roofs and destroyed lives.
And I admit I felt a little guilty about that.
But I’m not guilty of failing to yield at a darkened intersection. You shouldn’t be either.