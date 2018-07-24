Steven Doyle: Nearly 50 years ago, we marveled when a man walked on the moon
I don’t recall exactly where I had seen the promotion. Perhaps it was a cereal box or school magazine. But I recall when the envelope arrived that bore the bright blue poster that told me everything I possibly would want to know about the Mercury 7 astronauts, the men who would launch the United States into space.
Details yellow like old clippings, but I know I memorized the solar system much more indelibly from that poster’s mesmerizing diagram than from any textbook. I learned about the men who would be launched into space, and later I was sad to learn that one of them, Deke Slayton, would have to wait until later, bypassed for health reasons. I understood the rockets and the timing of the up-and-down flights of Alan Shepard and Gus Grissom and then the planned laps around the planet by John Glenn and all the rest.
When Shepard took his ride that May day in 1961, students crowded into the school library, where someone had set up a television. The rocket flew powerfully into the sky in Florida and was lost from sight of the cameras before the capsule floated by parachute into a game of hide-and-seek with ships and aircraft in an ocean on the other side of the globe.
All of that came rocketing back from the inner space of my brain when I started to see the posts and photographs and historic front pages that commemorated July 20, 1969, the night that Neil Armstrong made his “one giant leap for mankind.”
I’m stunned that nearly a half-century has passed and that my generation was the first to understand that life could be launched beyond the edge of our atmosphere and land on a much smaller sphere nearly 239,000 miles above us. The men on the moon were not the stuff of cartoons and Tom Swift Jr. novels or Buck Rogers films but of ineffable courage and indelible determination and a brilliance beyond the conception of a boy’s pollywog of a brain.
That night that Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first of a dozen men — and realize that in all the years since only Americans have had the right stuff to step on the moon — who flashed into minds this week, many recalled as television networks and news magazines dipped into their archives to refresh the too-simple words and images that recorded that history.
I sat in the knotty-pine-paneled den of a friend’s house, not because that television there was superior to ours at home — the resolution of the images from those mounted cameras being so awful that compression of dots across 24 inches of Philco wasn’t going to matter — but because that moment was about celebrating history that would not be copied. There would never be another first step on the moon.
Those Mercury astronauts had evolved to the two-manned Gemini flights that stretched our bounds of conception. Then to the Apollo series, when three-man teams launched into space, when we learned that two spacecraft could fly at once and one could track down the other across the infinite cosmos and hook up with it, allowing astronauts to crawl from one to the other and then separate again, like galactic love bugs that endured rather than died.
This night a cylindrical capsule carried an odd-shaped module that was propelled down and onto that vague gray dust at which I obliviously had stared from my grandmother’s front porch on many hot summer evenings.
I later felt sorry for Michael Collins, because he had to stay behind in what was called the orbiter and wait for Armstrong and Aldrin to drop down to the surface, run a few incredible laps and then launch themselves back to meet him for the flight home. “Apollo 13” later wrote a dramatic screenplay, but that flight of Apollo 11 launched a graduate-level passion for all things space.
Wouldn’t you know it that those cosmos aligned for that grounded boy with the poster on his wall and landed him in Central Florida in the first year of the space shuttle program. There space flight was a way of life, and from the roof of the building where I worked I could watch every launch from Cape Canaveral glow and disassemble its way into the merest orange dot.
Another friend had a brother, a man from North Carolina, who would fly six shuttle missions, ultimately as commander, and I stood near the shoreline one sunny morning and felt the quake of launch and watched as Endeavour, the first of those, climbed powerfully into space.
There were tragedies a journalist must cover, a woman flew into space, an orbiting space station was established and more accomplishments made than even Tom Swift had conceived before this whole process came to a rather abrupt and sad ending, the nation’s vision for probing space not equal to the dollars required to do so. That would be left to other nations and businesses.
President Trump the other day launched a mission of his own, to create a Space Force branch of the military. As is the case with most of his pronouncements of grandeur, this one won’t occur during his time in office. And its focus on defending our nation from an outpost in a vacuum seems sort of symmetrical in concept.
But isn’t it heavenly to think that someday a child in America may watch a neighbor land on Mars or some other astronomical locale? I will be looking for the poster that will show me how it will happen.
