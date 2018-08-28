Score one for N.C. A&T.
Journalist Jemele Hill, who has sparred with President Trump and reportedly will leave ESPN following a tumultuous 2018, will speak at N.C. A&T on Sept. 18.
Hill, a former sportswriter at the Detroit Free Press, has agreed to a multi-million-dollar buyout of her ESPN contract and will start her own production company, her old newspaper reports.
While some may attribute her departure as the cost of provoking Donald Trump’s ire – ironically, for tweeting about the president – the website Bossip.com reports that Hill requested the parting.
In any event, Hill will speak as part of the 2018-19 Chancellor's Speaker Series and I expect it’ll be a tough ticket.
She’s feisty and talented and a superstar in my journalism students’ eyes.
Who am I to argue?
Contact Editorial Page Editor Allen Johnson at allen.johnson@greensboro.com or (336) 373-7010.