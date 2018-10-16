The Syllabus: Your mid-October campus speaker update
We're halfway through October and still have some good speakers coming to local college campuses. Here's your mid-month update, plus a quick peek at November. Everything's free unless noted.
Oct. 18: Environmental historian David Biggs will speak at UNCG about the history of the chemical war in Vietnam (7:30 p.m., School of Education Building Auditorium). Biggs is an associate professor of history at the University of California, Riverside. His talk is part of UNCG's year-long series exploring the 1960s.
Oct. 18: Author Lee Zacharias will read from her fiction at UNCG (7 p.m., UNCG Faculty Center). Zacharias, a retired UNCG English professor, has written three novels and collections of both short stories and personal essays. This event celebrates the release of her latest novel, "Across the Great Lake." A book signing follows.
Oct. 18-19: Wake Forest University will host a two-day conference on migration and population dislocation. Speakers include Rutgers anthropology professor Yarimar Bonilla, author of ”Shattered Futures,” which examines the politics of recovery in Puerto Rico after hurricane Maria; and Michigan State philosophy professor Kyle Powys Whyte, an authority on climate policy and its effects on native peoples. The documentary film, “Water Like Stone,” will be shown (7 p.m. Oct. 18, Benson University Center). Click here to register.
Oct. 23: Basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar — six-time NBA MVP and winner of six NBA titles with the Bucks and the Lakers — will be the second Guilford College Bryan Series speaker of the season (7:30 p.m., Greensboro Coliseum). Click here for tickets.
Oct. 23: Duke University physical therapy professor Chad Cook will talk at High Point University (5:30 p.m., Callicutt Auditorium at Congdon Hall). His topic: how colleges can help their students succeed after graduation.
Oct. 24: Poet Rebecca Gayle Howell will read from her work at Scuppernong Books (7 p.m., 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro). Howell's most recently collection is "American Purgatory." UNCG's MFA Writing Program and The Greensboro Review are sponsoring the reading.
Oct. 24: Biological anthropologist Helen Fisher will give the Liberal Arts Forum Lecture at Elon University (7:30 p.m., Whitley Auditorium). She's a senior research fellow at the Kinsey Institute at Indiana University, chief science adviser at dating site Match.com and has written six books on the biology of human love and attraction.
Oct. 25: The Phoenix Reading Series will bring poet Natasha Sajé to High Point University (7 p.m., Kushner Ballroom in Cottrell Hall). Sajé has written three books of poetry and is an English professor at Westminster College in Salt Lake City.
Oct. 27: Journalist Byron Pitts, co-host of ABC's "Nightline," will be the keynote speaker at the 10th annual Caregiver Education Conference put on by N.C. A&T's the Center for Outreach in Alzheimer's, Aging and Community Health. The conference is free and includes lunch. Click here to register.
Oct. 30: Writer, photographer and creative writing professor Teju Cole will speak at Wake Forest University (6 p.m., Porter Byrum Welcome Center). Cole is the photography critic of the New York Times Magazine. Thirty-three of Cole’s works will be on display in the Hanes Art Gallery at Wake Forest from Oct. 29 to Jan. 20.
Oct. 30: This month's Ed Talk at UNCG's Bryan School of Business and Economics will focus on cybersecurity (8:30 a.m., Kirkland Room of the Elliott University Center). Panelists are Barry Utesch, a UNCG grad and president of Total Computer Solutions; Greensboro attorney Karen McKeithen Schaede; and Tim Ward, executive vice president of insurance company Marsh & McLennan. Click here to register.
Nov. 2: Greensboro College's Tannenbaum-Sternberger Colloquium Series continues with "Social Inequality: How Two Women's Stories of Facing Barriers Has United Them in Creating a Bold Movement to End Local Poverty" (3 p.m., Campbell Lyceum, 109 Proctor Hall West on campus). The speakers will be two executives with the United Way of Greater Greensboro: Michelle Gethers-Clark, president and CEO; and Nadine Malpass, senior vice president of resource development. A reception will follow.
Nov. 14: Legal commentator and retired Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz will try again at Elon University School of Law (6:30 p.m., Elon Law Library, Greensboro). Tickets bought for his Sept. 13 talk (postponed by Hurricane Florence) are still good; a limited number of new tickets ($15) go on sale Oct. 24. Call the Elon box office at (336) 278-5610 to get yours.
Nov. 15: The Guilford College Bryan Series will feature Julia Gillard, the first woman elected prime minister of Australia (7:30 p.m., Greensboro Coliseum; click here for tickets). Since retiring from politics in 2013, Gillard has written a memoir and been an advocate for education and mental health, among other issues.
Nov. 16: UNCG will start screening "Long Strange Trip," the new six-part Grateful Dead documentary (6:30 p.m., Greensboro Project Space, 219 W. Lewis St., Greensboro). It's part of UNCG's year-long exploration of the 1960s.
