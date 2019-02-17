The Syllabus: Your local campus speakers for the rest of February
February might seem cold and endless, but that doesn't mean you should shut yourself in the house until March 1.
Go outside! Enjoy yourself! Catch a lecture or three! Here are a few of the talks coming up at area college campuses (and Duke) for the remaining two weeks of February.
Everything's free unless noted.
Feb. 19: Physician and anthropologist Dr. Paul Farmer is the next speaker in the current season of the Guilford College Bryan Series (7:30 p.m., Greensboro Coliseum). Farmer is a Harvard Medical School professor and co-founder of Partners in Health, an international non-profit that provides medical care to the poor around the world. Click here for tickets. The Bryan Series schedule for the 2019-20 season will be announced after Farmer's talk.
Feb. 20: Poet Lindsay Bernal will read at Scuppernong Books (7 p.m., 304 S. Elm St. in downtown Greensboro). Her first poetry collection, "What It Doesn't Have to Do With," won the 2017 National Poetry Series competition. UNCG's MFA Writing Program and The Greensboro Review are sponsoring the event.
Feb. 25: Cody Keenan, a former speechwriter for President Barack Obama, will speak at Elon University (7:30 p.m., Whitley Auditorium). Keenan wrote speeches for Obama for 11 years and was the White House Director of Speechwriting during Obama's second term.
Feb. 27: The Tannenbaum-Sternberger Colloquium at Greensboro College will examine challenges to women with careers (3 p.m., Sternberger Center of the Jones Library). The featured speaker will be Cathleen Clerkin, a senior research faculty member at the Center for Creative Leadership in Greensboro.
Feb. 28: Curtis King, founder and president of The Black Academy of Arts and Letters in Dallas, will speak at UNCG (6 p.m., Claxton Room of the Elliott University Center). King is a theater director and producer. TBAAL is a multi-discipline cultural arts institution that promotes African, African American and Caribbean works.
Feb. 28: Juan Namnun Tavarez will talk about the history and main themes of Dominican films at High Point University (5 p.m., screening room of the Nido R. Qubein School of Communication). Tavarez is an assistant professor of film studies at the Technical Institute of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
Feb. 28: The scheduled appearance of former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch at the Elon University School of Law is sold out.
Feb. 28: Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright will speak at Duke University (5:30 p.m., Sanford School of Public Policy). According to Duke, Albright will talk about "the current health of democracy and the U.S. role in fighting fascism." Click here for free tickets.
