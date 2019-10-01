Happy October, everyone. It's still hot as heck outside, and so is the speaker lineup for the month.
Here is some of what's coming up at area college campuses. Everything's free unless noted.
Oct. 1: Free speech advocate Zachary R. Wood will give the Community Engagement Lecture at Elon University (6 p.m., McCrary Theatre). He published a memoir, "Uncensored," in 2018, the same year he graduated from Williams College in Massachusetts.
Oct. 2: The next Guilford College Bryan Series event will feature U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer (7:30 p.m., Greensboro Coliseum). He'll be joined on stage by Jan Crawford, the chief legal correspondent for CBS News. Click here for tickets ($60).
Oct. 2: Indian film director Pankaj Rishi Kumar will speak at Elon University (7 p.m., McBride Gathering Space in the Numen Lumen Pavilion). Kumar will screen his documentary, "Two Flags." (The 2017 film is in Tamil and French with English subtitles.) Elon religious studies professor Brian Pennington will moderate the post-screening Q&A.
Oct. 3: The 2019-20 season of the Chancellor’s Speaker Series at N.C. A&T starts with actresses Amber Riley and Laverne Cox and model and entertainer Shaun Ross (6 p.m., Harrison Auditorium). Raushannah “Dr. RJ” Johnson-Verwayne, an A&T alum and licensed clinical psychologist, will moderate. If you want tickets (free), go by the University Ticket Office in Brown Hall on campus.
Oct. 4: Stand-up comedian Maria Bamford will perform at UNC School of the Arts (7:30 p.m., Stevens Center). Her credits include "Lady Dynamite" on Netflix, the reboot of "Arrested Development" and numerous voice-overs and stand-up specials. Click here for tickets ($25 or $35).
Oct. 5: The High Point University history department will host the all-day American Discoveries Symposium on campus (9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Webb Conference Center ballroom). This year's topic will be “Slavery and Its Legacies in North Carolina.” Speakers include N.C. A&T history professor Arwin Smallwood and retired Guilford College professor Adrienne Israel.
Oct. 8: E. Patrick Johnson, the Carlos Montezuma Professor of African American Studies and Performance Studies at Northwestern University, will speak at UNCG (5:30 p.m., Alumni House). Johnson's latest book is "Black. Queer. Southern. Women.: An Oral History" (2018). Tara Green of UNCG and Valerie Johnson of Bennett College will moderate a Q&A. A book signing follows.
Oct. 10: Former federal prosecutor Preet Bharara will speak in Greensboro (6:30 p.m., Carolina Theatre). He'll be the guest of the Elon University School of Law's Distinguished Leadership Lecture Series. Tickets are $15 (or free with Elon ID) and available at carolinatheatre.com.
Oct. 10: A retired Appalachian State University psychology professor will give a lecture at Greensboro College about student retention (3 p.m., 109 Proctor Hall West). Hall Beck developed the College Persistence Questionnaire and is a nationally recognized expert in retention and care for college students.
Oct. 22: Author and editor Nicole Walker is the next guest of the Phoenix Reading Series at High Point University (7 p.m., ballroom of the Webb Conference Center). Her latest is "The After-Normal" (2019), a collection of environmental essays. She's also an associate professor at Northern Arizona University.
Oct. 22: Professor William D. Hart will talk about the “Afterlives of Slavery" at High Point University (4:30 p.m., ballroom of the Plato S. Wilson School of Commerce). Hart is a religious studies professor at Macalester College in Minnesota and studies the intersection of religion, ethics and politics.
Oct. 26: Poet Li-Young Lee and sitarist David Whetstone will bring an evening of poetry and music to Greensboro College (7:30 p.m., Finch Memorial Chapel). Lee has won numerous awards for his poetry; his latest is "The Undressing" (2018). Whetstone has collaborated and toured with poets Robert Bly and Coleman Barks. Click here for tickets ($25).
Oct. 26: Dance choreographers Camille A. Brown and Juel D. Lane will speak at UNC School of the Arts (7 p.m., Watson Hall). Both are UNCSA alums. Click here for tickets, ($10 for UNCSA alums and non-UNCSA students, $15 for everyone else).
Oct. 30: Ramona Romero, the general counsel at Princeton University, will be the guest of the Sager Speaker Series at Wake Forest University (noon, Worrell Professional Center). She formerly was the general counsel for the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
