A lot of area schools are out on fall break this week, so that leads to a bit of a lull in the speaker season.
But the lecture train rumbles on, albeit on half steam. Here are a few events scheduled for the latter part of October, plus some coming up in November. Everything's free unless noted.
Oct. 16: Bill MacReynolds, dean of the business school at Greensboro College, will give a lecture at the college on financial independence (4 p.m., 106 Proctor Hall East). MacReynolds is a former economist at the Federal Trade Commission and once directed economic forecasting for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
Oct. 17: Wake Forest University will host philosopher and writer Kwame Anthony Appiah (5 p.m., Wait Chapel). Appiah writes “The Ethicist” column for The New York Times Magazine. His latest book is “The Lies That Bind: Rethinking Identity" (2018). He's also a professor of philosophy and law at New York University.
Oct. 18: Poet Nicole Stockburger will read at UNCG (7 p.m., UNCG Faculty Center on College Avenue). Stockburger got her MFA in creative writing from UNCG. Her first book of poetry, "Nowhere Beulah," comes out in November. A book signing follows her reading.
Oct. 22: The Phoenix Reading Series brings author and editor Nicole Walker to High Point University (7 p.m., ballroom of the Webb Conference Center). Walker's latest is "The After-Normal" (2019), a collection of environmental essays. She's also an associate professor at Northern Arizona University.
Oct. 22: UNCG's Bryan School of Business and Economics will host a panel discussion on sustainability and growth (2 p.m., Elliott University Center auditorium). Panelists will include retail expert Marshal Cohen of NPD Group, Chris Fox with HanesBrands, Jesse Daystar with Cotton Incorporated, Scott Deitz with Kontoor Brands and Chad Bolick with Unifi. A reception follows. The event is part of the business school's new Virtual Collaboratory for Sustainable Business Practices.
Oct. 22: Professor William D. Hart will talk about the “Afterlives of Slavery" at High Point University (4:30 p.m., ballroom of the Plato S. Wilson School of Commerce). Hart is a religious studies professor at Macalester College in Minnesota and studies the intersection of religion, ethics and politics.
Oct. 26: Greensboro College will host an evening of poetry and music featuring poet Li-Young Lee and sitarist David Whetstone (7:30 p.m., Finch Memorial Chapel). Lee has won numerous awards for his poetry; his latest is "The Undressing" (2018). Whetstone has collaborated and toured with poets Robert Bly and Coleman Barks. Click here for tickets ($25).
Oct. 26: Dance choreographers Camille A. Brown and Juel D. Lane will speak at their alma mater, UNC School of the Arts (7 p.m., Watson Hall). Click here for tickets, ($10 for UNCSA alums and non-UNCSA students, $15 for everyone else).
Oct. 30: Ramona Romero, the general counsel at Princeton University, will be the guest of the Sager Speaker Series at Wake Forest University (noon, Worrell Professional Center). She used to be the general counsel for the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Here are a few events coming up in November:
Nov. 2: Author Fergus Bordewich will speak about the Underground Railroad at Guilford College (1 p.m., Dana Auditorium). He's the author of seven non-fiction books, including "Bound for Canaan: The Underground Railroad and the War for the Soul of America" (2005). His latest, "The First Congress" (2016), recounts the nation's early years and the struggles to make a functioning government.
Nov. 12: Presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin will speak at the next Guilford College Bryan Series event (7:30 p.m., Greensboro Coliseum; click here for tickets, which are $60). Her latest, "Leadership in Turbulent Times" (2018), focuses on Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin D. Roosevelt and Lyndon B. Johnson.
