There's an apocryphal story in higher ed that goes something like this:
On the first day of college, students gather in an auditorium, where they are addressed by a professor or dean or college president. (The speaker varies depending on who's telling the story). That person tells the new students, "Look to your left. Now look to your right. One of you won't be here at the end of the semester." Sometimes the speaker says "at the end of the year" or "at graduation." Sometime it's two people who are destined to fall. But you get the idea.
My intent here isn't to fact-check this anecdote or figure out where it originated. (Several sources say Harvard Law School because of course.) I want to suggest that most students don't quit college because college is too hard. They usually leave college because of money.
That finding is a key part of a December report based on a survey of more than 42,000 adults between ages 25 and 64 who went to college but didn't finish. Why did they leave? Seventeen percent (the No. 1 answer) said they left college for work-related reasons. Another 12 percent didn't finish because of financial pressures. After life event/personal problems (11 percent), the rest of the answers are all over the place: health issues, pregnancy, boredom, family obligations and a bunch of others. "Classes were too difficult" polled at just 1 percent, but it stands to reason (and the report suggests this) that students who had trouble balancing work and school had this difficulty show up in their grades.
So how do you get adults, many of whom are working full-time, back in the classroom? The answer once again, according to the report, is money.
According to the report, two of the top four factors that would get folks to try college again are free (or cheap) college. The No. 1 answer (with 52 percent saying that it would matter "a great deal") is free community college tuition. Low-cost tuition at four-year schools came in fourth (43 percent). The other top responses are courses that fit a person's schedule and either a job or a raise after earning a degree (tied for second at 47 percent).
The report had a couple of other interesting-to-me findings:
• Nearly half of college dropouts attended two or more institutions. That suggests there's a lot of want-to but maybe a lot more can't-do for one or more of the reasons noted above.
• Academic and career advising might play a bigger role than you might think in college completion. According to the report, about half the people who dropped out of community colleges or four-year institutions rated their academic and career advising as either fair or poor. Those who graduated rated the quality of their advising much higher.
The report was published by the Strada Education Network, which worked with polling firm Gallup and the Lumina Foundation. (Strada and Lumina are big proponents of getting more people to get more education after high school.) Click here to check out the "Some College and No Degree" report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.