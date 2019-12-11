Here's something interesting out of D.C.: historically black colleges and universities like N.C. A&T and Bennett College won't lose a big chunk of annual federal funding after all, and the FAFSA — the financial aid form that parents and students love to hate — will get a little bit simpler.
Yay! That sounds easy enough, right?
But because these measures are coming from Congress, the final product hides a lot of the legislative sausage-making that went into writing a bill that's now awaiting President Donald Trump's signature.
Back in May, Rep. Alma Adams, the Charlotte Democrat by way of Greensboro, introduced the FUTURE Act, short for Fostering Undergraduate Talent by Unlocking Resources for Education Act. The bill attracted 28 co-sponsors in the House, including a pair of local Republicans, Rep. Mark Walker (who represents the eastern side of the A&T campus and signed on to the bill the day Adams introduced it) and Rep. Ted Budd (who represents the western half of A&T's campus and formally supported the bill in September). Adams, Walker and Budd are all members of the Bipartisan Congressional HBCU Caucus that Adams founded and co-chairs.
The original point of the bill was to extend $255 million in annual federal funding to Minority-Serving Institutions, which are colleges and universities that serve students of color and have a combined enrollment of more than 2 million. They include HBCUs, of which North Carolina has 10, and Native American-Serving Nontribal Institutions Program schools such as UNC-Pembroke. There are other categories of minority-serving institutions for Latinx, Asian Americans, Pacific Islanders, native Alaskans and Hawaiians and other minority groups.
This federal funding for STEM programs and other uses was set to expire Sept. 30, and the FUTURE Act would have extended the money for two more years. The nation's 100 or so HBCUs (plus PBIs, aka Predominantly Black Institutions, which is a whole other rabbit hole I don't want to explore right now) would have shared $85 million. Hispanic Serving Institutions (there aren't any in N.C.) would have split $100 million.
To get an idea of the money we're talking about, A&T got $1.7 million in 2018-19 through this program, and Bennett College received a little more than $1 million. This isn't game-changing money for A&T, which has an annual budget of somewhere close to $300 million. But at tiny Bennett, $1 million is a big chunk of its annual budget.
Of course, because we're talking about D.C., the bill collided with other political agendas. Once the FUTURE Act cleared the House in September, the Senate decided to hold it up. Specifically, as this Inside Higher Ed story from September noted, Sen. Lamar Alexander, the Tennessee Republican, chairman of the Senate Education Committee and former Education Secretary, threw up a roadblock because he wanted to:
"... tie the funding for minority-serving institutions to a broader package of higher ed proposals. ... The move illustrates the urgency Alexander feels to pass major higher education legislation before he retires after next year. Efforts to reach a bipartisan deal for a reauthorization of the Higher Education Act have been stalled for months. And the piecemeal approach outlined by Alexander would allow him to accomplish some top priorities."
Long story short, the Senate and the House worked through their differences, and the bill passed both chambers Tuesday. (Budd, by the way, was one of 96 GOP reps to vote no; the bill passed with yes votes from 226 Democrats and 93 Republicans.)
Assuming Trump signs the bill — his daughter/adviser Ivanka Trump suggested on Twitter that he would — Adams will get $285 million in annual funding for HBCUs and other minority-serving schools. Better yet: the funding becomes permanent, not just for two years as it was in the original bill. And Alexander will get some of the things he wanted:
• a shorter FAFSA, the 108-question form that students and families must fill out annually to be considered for grants and loans to pay for college.
• no more annual paperwork for folks who are repaying their federal student loans through an income-driven plan.
• elimination in most cases of a process called verification, in which students have to confirm their information on the FAFSA. Verification can be a nightmare, especially for the low-income students whose FAFSAs are more likely to be flagged for review. As the Chronicle noted in this excellent 2017 story, "(f)amilies on the margins often have complicated finances."
Lots of folks seem happy with the final bill. Here's the complete bill text plus a transcript of the the final debate on the House floor. And here's Adams taking a pre-victory lap on the House floor Tuesday:
Today, Congress kept its promise to America’s students. I am pleased to announce the passage of my bill, the #FUTUREAct, a measure that permanently reauthorizes critical, mandatory funding for our #HBCUs and #MSIs. #ForTheFUTURE pic.twitter.com/SM2yNDoWUT— Alma S. Adams (@RepAdams) December 10, 2019
Here's more from Alexander and Walker, and here's some coverage and thoughts from Inside Higher Ed, Diverse Issues in Higher Education, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and UNCF.
Update, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday: Politico notes that the GOP opposition of the bill has largely to do with new data-sharing provisions that let the IRS give tax info to the Ed Department. One Republican called it a "dangerous precedent."
