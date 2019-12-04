Higher ed recently went all out in support of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, the federal program that keeps children of undocumented immigrants from being deported. That's because a good number of DACA recipients are college students and because the U.S. Supreme Court last month heard a case that could lead to DACA's dismantling.
Higher ed is now lining up to support another potentially endangered program that involves non-native students studying at U.S. colleges and universities. Optional Practical Training, or OPT, lets international students stay briefly in the U.S. on their F-1 student visas after they graduate. Graduates can work in most fields for a year, but STEM graduates can stay for up to three. About 1.5 million international students took part in OPT between 2004 and 2016, according to this Pew Research report. About half of them worked in STEM fields, and the ranks of STEM grads in OPT jobs grew by 400 percent over a recent eight-year span. More than half of OPT participants came from India or China.
OPT is under fire from a labor union, the Washington Alliance of Technology Workers. WashTech has sued to overturn OPT because, it says, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security doesn't have the authority to create a post-graduate program. More practically, as the group representing the union said, WashTech opposes OPT because it allows non-Americans to compete for and take American jobs.
Higher ed also frames OPT as a competitive issue. As this recent Inside Higher Ed story notes, colleges and universities say that doing away with OPT will make it harder for them to recruit international students. Australia and Canada already offer post-graduate work programs for international students, and England recently announced plans to expand a similar program there. Nearly 1.1 million U.S. college students are international students, according to the new Open Doors report on international education. That's about 5.5 percent of the nation's total higher ed enrollment. That same report also notes that the number of OPT students has doubled in just five years.
WashTech has been challenging OPT since 2008, but its most recent lawsuit seems to have enough legs that 118 colleges and universities recently filed a court brief in support of keeping the program. Four North Carolina schools are signees: Guilford College, Elon University, Wake Forest University and Duke University. The rest of the schools publicly supporting OPT include a lot of heavy-hitters — Ivy League schools, high-profile private institutions and lots of research-heavy state universities, many of which draw significant numbers of international students. Separately, as Fortune.com reported last week, 50 large tech companies (Google, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, etc.) also say they want to keep OPT.
Guilford's president, Jane Fernandes, called OPT "a critical program of immense benefit to Guilford’s international students and alumni." The college says about a quarter of its international students in recent years have gotten post-graduate work through OPT.
"Loss of the OPT program will reduce our ability to recruit excellent international students and benefit from their presence," Fernandes said in a statement. "More importantly, as many of these students and alumni participate in post-graduate OPT, the North Carolina businesses, corporations, organizations, schools, churches, and communities that benefit from their presence will severely suffer."
The Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration was one of the groups that coordinated the amicus brief, and Fernandes is on the alliance's steering committee with 14 other college presidents. (That's the same group that advocated on behalf of DACA, in case the name sounds familiar.) NAFSA, the international education group that's also pro-OPT, has more on the case here, including a lot of court documents.
Guilford, meanwhile, remains the lead plaintiff in a suit against the federal government over a recent change in student visa policy. A federal judge in Greensboro in May issued an injunction that prohibited the feds from enforcing the new rule. The feds want tighter controls on holders of student visas. Guilford and the other plaintiffs say the change paves the way for international students and scholars to overstay their visas without being aware of it. Anyone caught overstaying their visa can be kicked out of the country for up to 10 years. The case is still pending.
