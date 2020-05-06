(I've updated this blog post once below.)
When I wrote last week about what colleges and universities planned to do in the fall, I noted that most schools are promising to open in August but are leaving the specifics for later. Institutions are hedging their bets for good reasons: No one knows exactly what COVID-19 will do over the next couple of months, and schools are trying to give themselves plenty of wiggle room.
The virtual pixels were barely dry on that blog post when I noticed that two big N.C. schools — UNC-Charlotte and UNCG — made some pretty specific announcements Monday regarding their fall semesters.
UNCC announced that it will delay the start of its fall semester by two weeks. Fall semester classes were supposed to start Aug. 24. The new start date is Sept. 7 (which is also Labor Day). The reason? COVID-19 has hit Mecklenburg County harder than any other county in North Carolina.
Here's Chancellor Philip Dubois to the UNCC community:
"Given our unique location in North Carolina’s largest city, these two weeks allow additional time between the projected peak of the virus in Charlotte and Mecklenburg County and the start of the academic year. We are seeing the flattening of the virus’s curve as a result of social distancing, but county health authorities tell us the peak in the outbreak in Charlotte is now projected to occur in mid-June. As the city begins to return to life as a hub for global business and travel, we will assess any additional safety protocols that may be necessary on our campus. The health of our students and employees, especially those who may be at higher risk, is our top priority in making this decision."
Dubois said the university is working on a revised fall semester calendar. And that's going to be tricky: Under the original calendar, classes didn't end until Dec. 9, and commencement ceremonies weren't scheduled to be held until Dec. 18-19.
Also Monday, UNCG announced that it has suspended all fall-semester undergraduate study abroad programs administered through the university and all other international travel involving undergraduates.
Here's the message from UNCG Provost Dana Dunn:
"The decision about whether to proceed with fall study abroad was a difficult one to reach. In the end, we took into careful consideration important factors including the elevated international travel warnings issued by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and the U.S. Department of State. We also considered the continued rise in COVID-19 related cases abroad, the related increased health, safety and risk concerns for our students, and the unreliable infrastructure capacity worldwide to respond to the pandemic."
I noted this last week, and I'll mention it again here: "Open in the fall" doesn't mean business as usual. Here are two examples of that. Expect a lot more examples like these over the next couple of months.
Update, 5:30 p.m. Thursday: East Carolina University announced Thursday that it will go to what it's calling a block schedule for the fall 2020 and spring 2021 semesters. It'll split each semester into two eight-week blocks, and students will take two or three classes during each block. ECU says the change "will allow us to be more flexible and nimble in our approach as we plan for fall classes and implement the necessary adaptations to keep our students, faculty and staff healthy and safe." I honestly don't understand the rationale at first blush. Click here for details.
