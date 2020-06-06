By now, it’s clear that colleges and universities in the area will reopen in August with in-person and on-campus classes. But local schools will be operating on a compressed schedule, without a fall break and with fall semester classes scheduled to end before Thanksgiving. The only real differences among the schools so far is whether Labor Day will remain a holiday — some area schools will have classes that day — and whether students will take exams before or after Thanksgiving.
The colleges say these revised schedules will limit travel and keep students on or near campus for the fall semester. If students stay in town during fall break and Thanksgiving, so the thinking goes, they won’t spread any COVID-19 germs that might still be kicking around.
But what about life on campus during the fall? Schools have been slower to announce those specifics, which for the most part they’re still working on. A couple of weeks ago, I reported on N.C. A&T’s partial and preliminary plans to enforce social distancing and other measures to keep students and employees healthy and well.
Today it’s Winston-Salem State University’s turn. Provost Anthony Graham (formerly of A&T, coincidentally) told trustees Thursday about some of the health and safety measures WSSU is considering for the fall.
I want to note that Winston-Salem State announced a few definite details earlier this week and that the additional information below isn't final and could change. But I think it’s important to lay out those additional details here because (a) it lets you know what else Winston-Salem State is thinking about doing in the fall, and (b) other area schools probably will take similar approaches. For you English majors out there, consider this foreshadowing.
So here’s what Winston-Salem State might do this fall:
• Classes will be assigned to different — and larger — rooms so students have room to spread out. Graham said the university might have classes in buildings that don’t normally hold classes, including the student center, the student activities center (aka the DJR), Dillard Auditorium and the Gaines Center (aka the university’s home basketball gym). The university also might move into its new sciences building a semester earlier than scheduled. (Graham said they might use the classrooms this fall; the labs won’t be ready until the spring semester.)
• There will be more time (20 minutes) between classes. On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, for instance, there are normally 10-minute breaks between classes. That usually means students trying to leave a classroom have to run a gauntlet of students waiting to get in. If students have more time between classes, Graham said, maybe they won’t bump into each other quite as much. As I reported earlier this week, the university will schedule classes between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. weekdays.
• The university plans to give each student two masks, which they’ll be strongly encouraged but not required to wear. WSSU also will put hand sanitizer outside each classroom and cleaning supplies inside so students and professors can clean their desks if they want to.
• Starting Monday, Winston-Salem State will start developing virtual versions of some current courses in case the university has to pivot to online instruction like it did in March. The university will offer 822 in-person classes this fall, and Graham said “a large number” of these classes will get online version over the summer. Graham said it’s “unrealistic and not feasible” to do all 822 because the university lacks both the money and personnel to do it. Creating an online class is a lot more complicated than recording some lectures and posting them online somewhere, in other words.
Those are some of the high points of the provost's briefing. If you want to hear Graham's presentation for yourself, click here and go to the 68-minute mark.
