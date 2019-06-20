Some faculty news from UNCG: Matina Kalcounis-Rueppell, a biology professor and chair of UNCG's biology department, is leaving Greensboro to become a dean at the University of Alberta in Canada.
That's a big loss for UNCG. Kalcounis-Rueppell is an expert on small mammals, especially mice and bats. I interviewed her a couple of years ago when I wrote about the new wetlands areas at UNCG. (The "video" in the headline referred to my video interview of Kalcounis-Rueppell; the video has apparently been swallowed by the Internet.)
At the University of Alberta, Kalcounis-Rueppell will be the first woman to serve as dean of the Faculty of Science. (Canadian universities use "Faculty" instead of "College" or "School" to note a major academic division.) It's also a major step up, as the Faculty of Science has 7,200 students and nearly 300 professors, according to this news release. UNCG, by comparison, has about 20,000 students total.
The new job is a homecoming for Kalcounis-Rueppell. She was born in Edmonton (in Alberta), raised in Calgary (also in Alberta) and was educated at Canadian colleges. She got her Ph.D. from the University of Western Ontario before heading south to do a post-doc at University of California, Berkeley. She joined the UNCG faculty in 2003.
She'll start her new job in Alberta on July 1.
Her husband, Olav Rueppell — who's also a UNCG biology professor — will stay in Greensboro for now. Rueppell is a much-interviewed expert on honey bees. Last fall, he was named the Florence Schaeffer Distinguished Professor of Science at UNCG — a big honor.
He told me by email (because I asked) that "(a)t the moment, I remain at UNCG for the foreseeable future, but my long-term plans are to follow my wife."