Earlier this month, I asked y'all if anyone had copies of The A&T Register, the student newspaper of N.C. A&T, from February and March 1960. The university's archives didn't have a copy of the Feb. 12, 1960 issue — or any other issues from February or March of that year. If you remember your North Carolina civil rights history, you'll know why that time period is important to Greensboro and especially A&T.
Guess what? University archivist James Stewart emailed me last Friday to let me know that those papers had turned up.
Stewart, A&T's archives and special collections librarian, told me that Shirley Frye (yes, that Shirley Frye) saw the print version of the blog post in the Feb. 8 News & Record and called Lewis Brandon III over at the Beloved Community Center. Brandon did indeed have copies of The A&T Register from back then. In fact, Brandon had a bound edition that contained every A&T Register published during the 1959-60 school year.
Stewart said the bound volume had Feb. 12 and Feb. 26 editions of the paper, plus more from March of that year. The newspapers are in excellent condition and, as Stewart expected, included a lot of coverage of the downtown Greensboro sit-ins that four A&T students started Feb. 1.
"It was incredible seeing them," Stewart said of the student papers. "There were a lot of different articles, a lot of different photos. ... It's just amazing."
Brandon, meanwhile, told me that the bound volume are part of his personal collection of documents, newspaper clippings and other materials that chronicle Greensboro's civil rights history of the 1960s — the sit-ins, the summer of 1963 demonstrations, the May 1969 disturbances that rocked A&T and surrounding neighborhoods, and more.
He got that bound volume through a personal and academic connection. Brandon got his bachelor's degree in biology from A&T in 1961 and later earned a master's from A&T. As an undergrad, he worked as a laboratory assistant for Eugene Marrow, a biology professor at A&T, and kept in touch after graduation. Marrow's spouse was Loreno Marrow, an A&T English professor and adviser to The A&T Register.
Stewart said he hopes to be able to digitize those missing-and-now-found A&T Registers so the world can see how A&T student journalists covered one of the biggest stories in university history. I'll let you know when that happens.
P.S.: Stewart said the A&T archives is on the hunt for some more old editions of the A&T Register. If anyone has any Registers from before 1931 or from March 1945 to April 1947, Stewart would like to know about it.
The pre-1931 papers cover A&T's early years. The missing editions from the 1940s should have stories on Eleanor Roosevelt's visit to campus in early 1945, a campus memorial service after the death of President Franklin Roosevelt in 1945 and university life in the years right after World War II.
If anyone has any leads on these editions of The A&T Register, you can contact Stewart at 336-285-4176, Ext. 54188, or jrstewa1@ncat.edu.
