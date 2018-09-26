The Syllabus: There’s a lot going on at Guilford College
Outside of the Bryan Series (which kicks off a new season Monday night), Guilford College doesn’t get a lot of my regular attention.
Guilford is both small and private, two things that work against it coverage-wise in a city with two state universities and the state's fourth-largest community college.
These days, however, Guilford has a couple of big things happening that I think are worth your attention.
The first: Guilford is moving a lot of dirt — roughly $45 million worth over three years.
The college finished a top-to-bottom renovation of one of its dorms this summer and has started on a second. (The third will happen a year from now.) Guilford opened a new student gathering space this fall. The college is adding onto its art building, planning for a new softball stadium and adding or fixing up outdoor seating and dining options at Founders Hall, the college’s student center.
That's just a partial list. Guilford laid out some of the projects here in the spring. I touched on them here in a story that ran in August. I’m scheduled to visit campus Thursday so I can write a more complete and up-to-date report sometime next week.
The second: The college this fall rolled out something called Guilford Edge — a “totally reimagined educational experience designed to transform student learning for greater impact,” according to the official word from Guilford.
Long story short (and in very broad strokes), Guilford will give its students more advising and more stuff to do on campus. There will be more learning in groups and an emphasis on ethical leadership training that’s in line with its Quaker heritage.
The most noticeable change will be an overhaul of the academic calendar and the curriculum.
Currently at Guilford, semesters are 15 weeks long, and classes meet for an entire semester. Next fall, Guilford will break each semester into a 12-week term and a three-week term. The fall 2019 semester will start with the short term. In spring 2020, the three-week session will come at the end of the academic year.
The 12-week session will seem like a regular, but shorter, college semester. During the three-week term, students will take a single class. These short-session classes, according to the college, will be “immersive,” “multidisciplinary,” “project-based,” “hands-on” and “collaborative.” Students will take the same number of classes each semester as they always have.
I know that there’s plenty of angst on campus about the Guilford Edge. Trying to cram a traditional 15-week course into 12 weeks involves a lot of heavy lifting. Trying to develop brand-new three-week courses is challenging as well. Some graduation requirements might change, too.
At least one group outside the college thinks Guilford might be onto something: Last week, the college said it got a $500,000 grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation to help with the curriculum overhaul.
I plan to write a longer piece about Guilford Edge in the spring. In the meantime, the college has devoted a portion of its website to the changes to its academic calendar and the curriculum. There's not much to see yet because it's very much a work in progress.
Have something to say about something you just read in this space? Email me at john.newsom@greensboro.com. You can also follow me on Twitter.