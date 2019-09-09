The U.S. News & World Report college rankings are out this morning, and I'll have more to say shortly once I make sense of all the lists, charts and press releases I've got.

Click here to find your school. With the exception of one area school (spoiler alert: It's Elon), the rankings seem to look pretty much like they did last year (and the year before and the year before that, etc.)

Meanwhile, I'll leave you with my favorite college rankings Tweet of this cycle:

It is fun! More later.

Have something to say about the blog post above? Email me at john.newsom@greensboro.com. You can also follow me on Twitter at @JohnNewsomNR.

Support my coverage of higher education. Click here to learn about digital subscriptions to www.greensboro.com.

Tags

Load comments