The U.S. News & World Report college rankings are out this morning, and I'll have more to say shortly once I make sense of all the lists, charts and press releases I've got.
Click here to find your school. With the exception of one area school (spoiler alert: It's Elon), the rankings seem to look pretty much like they did last year (and the year before and the year before that, etc.)
Meanwhile, I'll leave you with my favorite college rankings Tweet of this cycle:
US News & World Report College Rankings release is tomorrow, which means it's time to get excited about a social media day filled with "Rankings are the WORST!" & "I'm so proud of my top-ranked school!!!" hot takes. It will be fun!— Walt Ecton (@WaltEcton) September 8, 2019
It is fun! More later.
