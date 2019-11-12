The term in the headline — "student panic industrial complex" — might be the perfect description of a small but noisy segment of national higher ed media coverage.
The term, coined by Vox.com writer Zack Beauchamp in this story that ran last week, is defined thusly:
"Here’s how it works: Minor college campus controversies involving diversity and/or free speech get breathlessly reported by the right-wing press, laundered into the mainstream by click-hungry neutral outlets, and eventually become fodder for breathless takes from conservatives and moderate liberals about the supposed authoritarianism of Kids Today and their 'woke' ideology. The cycle uses a few absurd-sounding cases to create a sense of crisis about the state of American college campuses, in complete contradiction of both the aggregate data and sometimes even the basic facts of the campus controversy in question."
The example used to explain this phenomenon is this excellent recent piece in The Chronicle of Higher Education about a Ohio college and a sandwich.
The story starts at Oberlin College, which says it's the oldest co-educational liberal arts college in the United States. It's also home of the nation's oldest music conservatory. You might have heard of Oberlin because of a couple of alums with local connections: former Bennett College president Johnnetta Cole is an Oberlin graduate, and Greensboro native Rhiannon Giddens studied at the conservatory.
In 2015, some Oberlin students complained about the cafeteria food. Specifically, several international students objected to how some dishes were mis-labeled. A pulled pork and coleslaw sandwich wasn't really bahn mi, a Vietnamese sandwich that's made with grilled pork, fresh herbs and pickled vegetables. And chicken loaf plopped atop some rice wasn't chicken sushi, which doesn't actually exist in any cuisine I'm familiar with.
A student journalist at Oberlin wrote up the story. The dining hall folks, now alerted to student concerns, reconsidered its approach to naming Asian cuisine. The student paper later wrote a follow-up story saying that the dining hall would be more careful about how it labeled its food and that international students were generally OK with the changes. It seemed like a minor food controversy, and a resolved one at that. College students have complained about school food ever since the advent of serving lines and cafeteria trays. How is that news to anyone off campus?
But the Oberlin bahn mi story went viral, as the Kids Today (and everyone else, for that matter) say. You'll have to read the Vox or Chronicle pieces to find out why and how. It essentially boils down to one hot-button term ("cultural appropriation") and plenty of journalistic sloppiness.
As the Vox piece concludes (and this is the part I want you to pay attention to):
"This is not, fundamentally, a story about Oberlin. It’s a story about how parts of the national media have developed an unhealthy relationship with college campuses, treating the low-stakes controversies that characterize students as far more important than they actually are. It’s also a story about how public debate is pushed to focus on the stories of tiny numbers of college students — young adults who are still learning how to think about the world — by a bad-faith right-wing press.
"It’s the story, in miniature, of how the student panic industrial complex warps our debate and how it causes us to obsess over things that don’t matter ..."
If you want to read more on Oberlin, I'd recommend this other piece in The Chronicle that tells how a shoplifting case at a store near campus led to Oberlin getting hit with a $32 million defamation verdict. The story takes a deep and detailed look into the deteriorating relationship between the college and the town.
The same author of both Oberlin pieces in the Chronicle, Vimal Patel, also has written some very thorough recent stories on UNC-Chapel Hill and the fierce fight over the Silent Sam statue. Here's one from 2017 on the controversy, and here's another from 2018 on how former chancellor Carol Folt tried to navigate the university through this crisis. Both are worth your time if you missed them and can break through the paywall.
And if you want to taste an authentic bahn mi, I'd recommend Saigon Sandwiches Bakery on West Gate City Boulevard, between the old Toys R Us and the Habitat for Humanity ReStore. If you're in the mood for sushi, Greensboro has plenty of good sushi places, none of which, I bet, wrap chicken in rice and call it "sushi." That would be a true outrage.
