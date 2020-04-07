Here's a UNC System news item with both Greensboro and Asheville angles: The new president of the UNC Association of Student Governments is Isaiah Green.
Green is a Greensboro resident who's now a student at UNC-Asheville. He graduated from The STEM Early College at N.C. A&T in 2018. At UNCA, he's a junior who's majoring in management.
Green has served as UNCA's student body president during the 2019-20 academic year. He was elected president of ASG — which represents student interests across the state university system — at the group's March 28 meeting. (That meeting, like most every other gathering these days, was held remotely on Zoom.) Green will be sworn in as president at the ASG meeting in April. His first UNC Board of Governors meeting — he'll be the board's non-voting student rep — will be in May.
Here are a couple or three of other Green- and Greensboro-related factoids.
Firstly: Green is the first ASG president from Greensboro since Tyler Hardin, a Weaver Academy graduate who was ASG president during the 2017-18 academic year. Hardin, now an Appalachian State grad, is now a journalist for the NBC affiliate in New Bern.
Secondly: Green is the son of Maurice "Mo" Green, the former superintendent of Guilford County Schools. The elder Green is now the executive director of the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation in Winston-Salem.
Thirdly: Both Greens are serving together on the UNCA Board of Trustees. Mo Green was appointed by the BOG a year ago. Isaiah Green will leave the board next month when his term as student body president ends and he moves into his new ASG role. (In case you're new here, the Student Government Association president at each UNC System campus is a member of that school's Board of Trustees.) Isaiah Green told me it was a great learning experience to sit on the board with his father and that both had to sign documents pledging to avoid conflicts of interest.
Here's a release from UNCA announcing Green's election as ASG president, and here's more on Green's election from The Blue Banner, UNCA's student newspaper. Here's a short profile that UNCA wrote a year ago on Green, who has had his own apparel business since age 15 and teaches financial literacy and entrepreneurial skills to youth on weekends. Green also serves on Asheville's Human Relations Commission, an advisory board to city council, and plans to work a summer internship in Boston at Converse, the shoe company. After graduation a year from now, Green hopes to work in brand management for a consumer packaged goods company.
Green, meanwhile, told me by email that he's looking forward to the new challenge of serving as ASG president and BOG member.
"I have had the benefit of going to the majority of BOG meetings this academic year and continued conversations with the current ASG President Adam Schmidt," Green wrote. "I have hope that as things are able to return to normal across the state heading into the new academic year that we as a Student Advocacy body will be able to get a good amount of work done for students across the UNC System.
"While things have certainly had to shift, including holding our election through Zoom, it has only proven the amount of work that student leaders can get done, even with every obstacle placed in front of us."
