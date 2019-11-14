Goodness gracious how I hate this kind of headline:
"Six-Figure Price Tags Are Coming to Colleges"
That's the headline above a higher ed story published online last week by The Atlantic. I'm fine with every word there except one: "colleges."
The Atlantic story highlights a new Hechinger Report analysis that projects college prices based on a decade's worth of data. The Hechinger Report names the first school it expects to charge $100,000 annually for tuition, fees, room, board and books.
That one school — a college singular, not colleges plural — is the University of Chicago. Chicago's sticker price for the current school year is $80,277, a figure that includes tuition, fees, room, board, books and personal expenses. It's not projected to clear the $100,000 barrier for another six years.
Both The Atlantic and Hechinger Report stories go into why Chicago's published price has climbed so high so quickly (new construction, a large staff, faculty that includes Nobel laureates). Both stories also dig into tuition discounting, the practice by which private universities cut a big chunk of the price — usually about half or so — for a lot of their students. (The stories also note that middle-class and low-income students at a few elite schools with large endowments like Chicago pay virtually nothing to attend.) If you want a couple of good short explainers on the nuts and bolts of tuition discounting, I recommend both stories.
But this isn't a blog post about tuition discounting. It's a piece about the annoying practice of conflating "college" with "all colleges."
It's true that college costs a lot of money. And it's also probably true that Chicago won't be by itself for long in the $100,000-A-Year Club. The Hechinger Report predicts that three other schools (Harvey Mudd College in California, Columbia University in New York City and Southern Methodist University in Dallas) probably will be the next to charge six-figures annually. I suspect that a pair of North Carolina schools — Duke University ($78,608 for this year) and Wake Forest University ($77,342 for next year) — probably aren't too far behind.
But that's just six schools out of the roughly 4,300 degree-granting post-secondary institutions in the United States. We're a long way from college in the aggregate costing $100,000 a year.
Consider UNC-Chapel Hill ($24,266 for in-state students) and N.C. State ($24,258), which are both well below the $100,000 mark. UNCG and N.C. A&T, the two local state universities, come in around $20,000 annually for in-state students. Elon and High Point universities have a sticker price of $50,000 — not exactly cheap, but not anywhere near the six-figure ballpark. And then there are community colleges, which cost virtually nothing to attend. GTCC advertises an annual cost of attendance of about $13,400, but nearly all of that listed price is rent, food and gas — expenses you'd probably have whether you're going to college or not. Only about $3,000 of GTCC's price tag goes toward tuition, fees and books.
Nationally, The College Board's annual report on college pricing says students at state universities pay on average about $15,400 a year in tuition, fees, room and board. For students at private non-profit universities, the net cost is about $12,000 higher. Yes, these prices have gone up a lot. No, it's not cheap. But, no, it's not anywhere close to six-figure annual territory.
If you want to learn more about list prices (what a college advertises) and net prices (what a student expects to pay based on income), I recommend the updated Tuition Tracker, a Hechinger Report project that crunches federal education data reported by each institution into nice bite-sized pieces. You might be surprised by some of the numbers if you haven't thought about college prices in a while. I'd be more surprised if you find lots of colleges plural that charge $100,000 a year.
