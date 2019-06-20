A few notable things happened at Thursday's meeting of GTCC's Board of Trustees. So here they are in notes form.
First off, it was the final regular board meeting for at least five people present:
• Randy Parker, GTCC's president, is retiring at the end of July. (Trustees will meet July 2 for a few minutes to pick a new chair, so that doesn't count as a quote-unquote regular meeting.) Parker has been GTCC's president since 2011 and worked at community colleges for four decades.
• Quentin Johnson, vice president of student support services, is leaving to become president of Southside Virginia Community College. Friday is his last day at GTCC.
• Trustees Jim Bryant and Abdurrahman Henderson are leaving the board. Bryant, a retired businessman who lives in Greensboro, has served since 2009. Henderson, the outgoing Student Government Association president, graduated in May. (The SGA president gets a one-year term on the board; appointed members get four years.)
• Board chairwoman Susan Alt is leaving the board after three terms. She has been a GTCC trustee since 2007 and the board chair since 2016. She recently retired from Volvo Group North America, where she was senior vice president of public affairs, and is moving to Montana.
Some other notes:
• Trustees say they're on target to name Parker's replacement in August. They expect to whittle the candidates down to three or four finalists in mid-July. Finalists are scheduled to visit campus the week of July 22. GTCC trustees will make their pick Aug. 7 and submit it to the State Board of Community Colleges for approval, probably at their Aug. 15-16 meeting in Raleigh. Click here for more on GTCC's presidential search.
• George Ragsdale will replace Alt as board chair. Ragsdale, a Jamestown businessman, was a GTCC trustee from 2013 to 2017. The Guilford County Commissioners recently appointed him to replace Alt starting July 1. The board's officer nominating committee on Thursday put forth Ragsdale as its only candidate for chairman. The board will make that appointment official July 2.
• Kirby Moore has been named interim vice president of student support services, replacing Johnson. He had been the associate VP in that department.
• The college awarded a within-budget $16.35 million contract to Lomax Construction of Colfax to do the top-to-bottom renovation of the Medlin Campus Center. The work is expected to take until spring 2021. The college expects to move back into the building that summer.
• GTCC announced that its mobile catering and food truck management program has won a national entrepreneurship award from the Center for the Advancement of Foodservice Education. Instructor and chef LJ Rush is scheduled to pick up the award tonight at the group's annual conference in Charlotte. GTCC started the food truck program in 2017. (I wrote about it here.) The first eight graduates of one of the few food truck diploma programs in the nation graduated in May.
• Thursday's meeting was held in Colfax at The Clubhouse at Cameron Campus, a new facility that the college will make available for meetings, celebrations and other events starting in August. The Clubhouse was a single-family house that stood on the N.C. 68 and Leabourne Road property that the college bought in 2008. In 2014, GTCC opened the main building on the property, now called the Cameron Campus, for continuing education and curriculum classes, industrial training and a corporate event center. The college has converted the house behind the main building into a space for smaller gatherings.