UNCG this week announced that it has hired a new director for its Center for New North Carolinians: It's Diya Abdo, a Guilford College professor who has received national recognition for the program she started at the college to help refugees.
Abdo is known for Every Campus a Refuge, the program she founded in 2015. It was inspired by Pope Francis, who, as tens of thousands of refugees from Syria and Iraq sought safety in Europe, called on each Catholic parish in Europe to host a migrant family. Born in Jordan to Palestinian refugees, Abdo thought colleges and universities — which house, feed and educate students — could do something similar.
Since 2015, Guilford has hosted 52 refugees, half of them children. (The families and individuals stay on campus for a short while, usually about a semester, while they look for a permanent home.) That number includes the family of two that's currently living on the Guilford campus. The program spawned an interdisciplinary minor, a five-class program of study at Guilford that examines forced migration and resettlement.
Nationally, Every Campus A Refuge now has 48 chapters across the country. Colleges in five states have or are currently hosting refugee families. The program has attracted national media attention (such as this NPR story and this photo essay in the Chronicle of Higher Ed). Among the awards Abdo has won for this work include this top faculty award in 2019 from Campus Compact, a national higher coalition that focuses on teaching students about civic and social responsibility. (Most of the schools I cover are members.)
Abdo will be doing related work at UNCG. Founded in 2001, UNCG's Center for New North Carolinians provides education, health and employment services to help immigrants and refugees get settled in North Carolina. The center keeps track of demographics; trains students, volunteers and community members to work with immigrants and refugees; and operates community centers at three Greensboro apartment complexes populated largely by new arrivals. This WGHP story from a year ago will give you a basic idea of the work that goes on at those community centers.
Abdo is in for a busy spring semester because she'll be splitting time between the two Greensboro campuses. She remains on the faculty at Guilford though the end of the semester. (She has worked at Guilford since 2008 and is now an associate professor of English and creative writing.) She'll be part-time in her new UNCG role until Aug. 1, when she'll become the center's full-time director.
Abdo replaces Holly Sienkiewicz, who left UNCG this summer to become research director for Common Ground Health, a community health organization based in Rochester, N.Y.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.