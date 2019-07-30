In my continuing series — two posts in two days! — on college and university trustees, here's a look at who's on the governing boards at UNCG and N.C. A&T.
It's an odd-numbered year, which means the state House and Senate and the UNC Board of Governors get to pick university trustees.
Now that the appointment dust has settled and everyone has been sworn in, here are your new and returning trustees at Greensboro's two state universities.
First up: UNCG
Re-appointed trustees: Mona Edwards (appointed by the BOG), Brad Hayes (BOG), Betsy Oakley (House), Elizabeth Phillips (Senate).
New trustees: Mae Douglas (BOG), Linda Sloan (BOG). (Both are mentioned in this blog post when they were appointed back in March.)
Trustees in mid-term: Frances Bullock, Vanessa Carroll, Kathy Manning, Dean Priddy, Ward Russell, David Sprinkle. (These six were appointed or reappointed in 2017 and have another two years to go.)
SGA president: Lauren Kalo, a junior marketing and entrepreneurship major from Gibsonville (Western Alamance HS).
Departed trustees: Charles Blackmon, Susan Safran.
The board chair: Betsy Oakley is replacing Brad Hayes, who had been chair since 2016. Oakley is a UNCG alumna and co-owner of Charles Aris Inc., the executive search firm in Greensboro.
For a list of trustees with short bios and pictures, click here.
Next: N.C. A&T
Re-appointed: John W. Bluford III (BOG), Venessa Harrison (BOG), Timothy King (BOG).
New: Mark Copeland (Senate), William Dudley (BOG), Kimberly Gatling (BOG), Bhaskar Venepalli (House). I wrote about Gatling here and Copeland and Venepalli here. Dudley, meanwhile, is an A&T alum and retired state government worker who was a trustee from 2013 to 2017. He'll finish the final two years of the term of Laura Meagher, the VF Corp. general counsel who moved with the company to Colorado.
In mid-term: Calvin Brodie, Paul L. Jones, George D. Mainor, Joseph R. Parker Jr., Hilda Pinnix-Ragland.
SGA president: Allison Gilmore, a senior journalism and mass communications major from St. Louis.
Departed: Tobie Brodie, Donna James, Laura Meagher, Tim Rice.
The chair: Timothy King, an A&T alum and retired Dow Chemical VP. He has held that role since mid-2017.
For a not-yet-updated list with short bios and pictures, click here.
A quick reminder: Each UNC System school has a 13-member board of trustees. Eight members are picked by the BOG, and four are picked by the Legislature — two from each chamber. The SGA president is the board's 13th member.
The BOG and the Legislature make their picks in every odd-numbered year. Terms are for four years starting July 1. Trustees serve a maximum of two full terms, but can be reappointed to that same board after taking a year off.
