In case you missed it last week, EdNC, the media outlet of the nonprofit EducationNC that focuses on all sort of education issues across North Carolina, came out with an interesting and multi-part deep-dive into college transfers.
The traditional way of thinking about transfers — two years at a community college followed by two years at a four-year college or university — isn't necessarily the way things work these days, as this series clearly points out, and the pathway taken by many transfer students isn't always straight or easy to follow.
The five main stories in the EdNC series take a look at:
• dual-enrollment and early college programs that help high school graduates enter a four-year school as juniors.
• the complicated and many different kinds of transfer deals (aka articulation agreements) between community colleges and four-year schools and university systems.
• what the research says. The TL,DR here is that the ranks of transfer students are growing rapidly but the graduation rates show some mixed news.
• what happens to community college students who get an associate's of applied science — a technical degree that's not designed to transfer to a four-year school. (Talk about a long and winding road to a bachelor's degree.)
• what happens when students take U-turns in their pursuit of a degree or career.
Other pieces examine the mysterious reverse transfer and challenges for college students, community colleges and the state policymakers (here and here).
Why should you care? Here's EdNC from the first story in the series:
North Carolina needs more success stories like this one because to have enough well-trained workers for a robust economy in 2030, it needs to increase community college transfers and improve transfer graduation rates now.
If you want to learn more about the many varieties of transfer students and the multitude of paths they might take, go check out the series. All the stories are collected here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.