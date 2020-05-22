As you probably saw, N.C. A&T announced Monday that it would start the fall semester on time but do away with fall break so it can finish classes before Thanksgiving. (UNCG announced a similar plan; you can read about both schools' announcements here.)
Two days later, Chancellor Harold Martin told alumni in a online chat about some of the contingency plans that A&T might roll out for the upcoming fall semester. To paraphrase the chancellor, a lot of people on campus are having a lot of intense and detailed discussions about the start of the 2020-21 school year.
Martin's remarks are included in two separate Facebook videos: In this one (starting at the 10-minute mark) he covers campus operations, and at the start of this one he talks about football.
Let me preface all this by saying that (a) nothing here is quote-unquote official, and (b) everything's subject to change, but (c) Martin's remarks give a pretty good idea of where A&T might be headed. Some highlights:
• "We see ourselves opening the university in fall 2020," Martin said.
• Some sort of social distancing will be in place across campus, masks may be required, and students and employees will be checked regularly for COVID-19 symptoms. Martin said the UNC System office is helping the A&T and other state universities round up the massive number of masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment that they want.
• A&T is preparing to offer classes in all degree programs online.
• Students who want to take all of their classes online from home might be able to do that. Martin mentioned in passing that this option could have budget implications. He didn't say this directly, but online-only students don't pay most of the normal student fees.
• A&T will have space for ill students who need to be quarantined.
• Employees will start returning to campus June 8. About 95 percent of A&T employees are now working from home. Deep cleaning of A&T offices and facilities will start Monday, Martin said, and will take about two weeks. More offices will open in July assuming the state moves into Phase 3 of its reopening in late June.
• Martin said it's "highly likely" that A&T will play football this fall. But Martin also said that the season might not start until mid-September to give teams enough practice time after states reopen. If the season starts late, Martin added, A&T might not play its early-season non-conference opponents (Shaw, Liberty and North Dakota State) and will face only other MEAC teams. (A&T's final eight games of the season are against other MEAC schools.)
• To enforce social distancing at BB&T Stadium, A&T might restrict admission to football games to 5,000 or 6,000 fans. The stadium can hold about 23,000, though A&T can squeeze in 25,000 for homecoming and the game against archrival N.C. Central.
Martin said he hopes to have a draft of A&T's contingency plan ready by June 1.
Meanwhile at UNCG, Chancellor Frank Gilliam told Winston-Salem public radio station WFDD that dining halls will be mostly take-out, more dining locations may be added, and guests might be limited in university dorms. UNCG also might have smaller classes and more class sections and require people to wear face coverings.
