One annual ritual on the local higher ed beat is covering the sit-ins breakfast at N.C. A&T. The 2020 commemoration was Friday (because Feb. 1 fell on a Saturday this year), and it stuck to the usual script: breakfast, a high-profile speaker, the presentation of the Human Rights Medal and the wreath-laying at the February One Monument in front of the Dudley Building.
I skipped the wreath-laying this year. (N&R photographer Woody Marshall didn't; his photo gallery includes some great shots from that portion of the program as well as Roland Martin's talk that preceded it.) Part of me didn't want to walk across campus on a cold, gray day. The other part of me was distracted by a display set up just outside the ballroom where Friday's program took place. I'm a sucker for old newspapers.
The display — newspaper clippings, photos and other media mementos of the sit-ins — had been put together by the folks at Bluford Library's University Archives. My detour also gave me the chance to meet James Stewart, A&T's archives and special collections librarian I interviewed in August when I wrote about A&T instructor and war hero Lt. Robert Campbell. (Stewart and I communicated last summer by phone and email; this was our first face-to-face meeting.)
On the table was a sign with a plea, and that's where y'all come in. A&T is looking for any copies you have of The A&T Register, the student newspaper, from February and March 1960.
A&T does have a digital copy of the Feb. 5, 1960, edition of The A&T Register. At the top of this blog post is the front-page headline of that paper; click here to read the entire four-page issue, which has nine stories and editorials and three photos from the first few days of the Greensboro sit-ins. But the university archives is missing the Feb. 12, 1960, issue of The A&T Register. Stewart's pretty sure the newspaper published at least once in March 1960, but A&T doesn't have a copy of that paper, either.
Stewart's evidence that the papers exist: They're cited in a book called "A Quest for Freedom," written by A&T government professor (and A&T alum) Virgil Stroud. The 1963 book — one of the first written histories of the sit-in movement — also contains pictures originally published in the student newspaper.
With copies of those old newspapers, Stewart told me, "we would have a better sense of what students were thinking and saying during that time period."
If anyone squirreled away copies of the A&T Register from February and March 1960, James Stewart would love for you to check your attics and garages and anyplace else you keep old items. If you strike newspaper gold, reach him at 336-285-4176, Ext. 54188, or jrstewa1@ncat.edu.
P.S.: The gap in the library's collection of student newspapers ends with the April 1, 1960 issue. There's a front-page photo of the four A&T freshmen, dressed in jackets and ties and looking every bit like the teenagers they are. Otherwise, the sit-ins seem to have faded from the front page — the lead story is an April Fool's gag about the cafeteria serving T-bone steaks — but there's an editorial and several letters about the sit-ins on page 2.
Curiously, though, the sit-ins aren't called "sit-ins." Instead, the paper used the term "sit-down." In the Feb. 5 edition I mentioned above, the newspaper referred to the event as a "passive sitdown demand," which apparently is a quote from the protesters. I'd love to know when the term "sit-in" took root.
