One of the bigger recent developments on the local higher ed beat has been the growth of N.C. A&T, now the biggest four-year historically black university in the nation at 12,556 students.
Related to that has been the expansion of A&T's campus housing. In the past couple of years, A&T through its real estate foundation has bought up a bunch of apartments on the eastern side of Greensboro:
• In 2018, the N.C. A&T Real Estate Foundation* bought two pieces of the Campus Evolution complex near campus for close to $19.6 million. The Pointes, as they're collectively known, have space for 360 students.
• In May, the foundation bought the 108-bed Campus Edge complex on South Booker Street for $3.98 million.
• And in mid-December, the foundation made its biggest purchase yet: the Collegiate Commons and the sprawling Sebastian Villages complexes south of East Market Street. (Both deeds were filed on the same day with the Guilford County Register of Deeds office.) The foundation paid $12.35 million for Collegiate Commons, which has room for 324 students. The foundation paid another $32.5 million for the 12 parcels (roughly three square blocks) that make up Sebastian Villages. That complex has space for 840 students.
So steel yourself for some numbers: In roughly 18 months, A&T's real estate foundation has spent nearly $68.5 million to add 1,632 dorm beds. Whoa.
That's a big deal for a university where a lot of students want to live on campus and there aren't enough off-campus options within walking distance. Most of North Carolina's public universities provide housing for roughly a quarter to a third of their undergraduates. At A&T this fall, 47 percent of undergraduates lived in housing owned or leased by A&T or its real estate foundation.
By my count, A&T this fall will have 5,581 dorm beds — enough to house roughly half of its undergraduate student population. On the drawing board is a new 420-bed residence hall along Bluford Street near Harrison Auditorium. Last I checked, that dorm won't open until 2021. When that dorm opens, and assuming nothing else happens, A&T will have housing for about 6,000 students — more than at neighboring (and larger) UNCG.
So what's next for A&T? The option I would put money on, based on conversations I've heard around campus, is that A&T will start renovating or replacing some of its older dorms, eight of which opened sometime between World War I and the Reagan Administration. With the addition of new dorm space, A&T will have the flexibility to close residence halls while it repairs or replaces them. I haven't seen any rough timetables beyond what's in A&T's master plan, so don't expect the work to start next week.
The option I wouldn't wager on is whether A&T might buy more apartments. On one hand, there aren't many available properties near campus because A&T has bought a lot of them already. (I count four, one of which A&T is already leasing.) On the other, I suspect A&T doesn't want to get too far over its skis with regards to campus housing in case enrollment falls or the next generation of college students shuns on-campus living. On the third hand, A&T is talking to the United House of Prayer for All People about developing a 14-acre site near campus, and university leaders envision that the property might have graduate student housing along with shops and stores.
As always, stay tuned.
* P.S.: Here's a reminder that the N.C. A&T Real Estate Foundation and not the university is the owner of record of these apartment complexes I wrote about above. The foundation is housed at and controlled by the university, but the foundation can buy and finance real estate in ways that the university under state law cannot. To A&T students, however, it's all campus housing. All of these new apartments will be leased and maintained by A&T's Housing & Residence Life office, same as any other dorm on the main campus.
