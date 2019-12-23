As we end 2019, I hope that ...
... journalists and editors will stop using Harvard (and Princeton and Stanford and MIT, etc. etc. etc.) as shorthand for "college." These schools got a lot of attention because of their wealth and status and worldwide reputations. Good for them! But the vast majority of college students go to schools like the ones we have around here — public universities like UNCG and N.C. A&T, community colleges like GTCC and Forsyth Tech and private liberal arts colleges like Guilford and Greensboro. When you talk about "college," these are the schools you should picture.
... folks will realize that you can't work your way through college like you once could. Back in the day, 10 hours a week would cover a lot of college bills. These days? American college students have to work on average 26 hours a week to close the gap between college expenses and financial aid at four-year public colleges. That's close to a full-time job, and college is hard enough as it is.
... folks will see that a lot of college students are in real distress. Some are hungry or homeless or both. Some are adults trying to raise families while trying to get a degree. And a lot of folks don't have a lot of money to begin with. Lots of people want a college degree but have to climb over a lot of barriers to get one.
... you don't believe people when they say that not all kids should go to college. Take a look at this story, for instance: 25 Best Jobs That Don't Require a College Degree. I counted 13 on this list that require an associate's degree — and community college is college by any definition of the word. The few jobs listed that require only a high school diploma? They pay about $12 an hour. That's nobody's definition of a "best job."
... we'll stop thinking that these miraculous how-I-got-out-of-college-debt stories apply to regular folks. There are no secrets to paying off student loans quickly except to have money — and lots of it. This recent story about a lawyer who paid off $212,000 in law school loans in less than seven years gives some clues if you read closely: She had a starting salary of $160,000, plus raises and bonuses, gifts (presumably cash from relatives), a spouse with a job and enough money left over to buy rental property. It's a great story, but that's not how it goes for most of us.
... we'll start thinking about college less as a pricing issue and more of an income issue. Yes, it's true that college price tags have grown a lot over the years. (Increase in net costs — the expense after financial aid is factored in — hasn't been quite so dramatic, but much of it is driven not so much by rises in tuition and fees but by big jumps in housing and food costs.) While the cost of college and everything else continues to rise, household income is barely higher than it was a decade ago. Wages have barely budged in at least two decades. And only about half of people got a raise (or a better job with better pay) in the past year. The rent is indeed too damn high, and people's paychecks are too darn small.
I hope everyone has a great holiday season, and thanks for reading The Syllabus this year. Onward to 2020 and a new decade.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.