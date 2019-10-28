A month and a day after Dan Gerlach's infamous night on the town in Greenville was photographed, the UNC System announced that the interim East Carolina University chancellor had turned in his notice.
Dr. Bill Roper, the interim UNC System president, issued a one-paragraph statement Saturday morning in which he said he believes Gerlach's resignation "is in the best interests of the entire East Carolina University community." Roper also said he's working to identify ECU's next interim chancellor. The system office sent word Sunday morning that the UNC System's Board of Governors will meet Tuesday, and it's possible that we'll get an announcement after that gathering.
This story in the Greenville newspaper recounts the timeline of Gerlach's final month at ECU: He was photographed and videotaped at a Greenville bar Sept. 25 drinking, dancing and touching several college-aged women. The UNC System put him on administrative leave Sept. 30, a day after Greenville and Raleigh media outlets published the photos sent by an anonymous tipster. Gerlach apologized publicly. Many ECU students and supporters rallied around him because they liked him and thought he was doing a good job. The UNC System hired a law firm to investigate. And on Saturday, about three hours before ECU's homecoming football game, the system office announced that Gerlach was out.
In a statement (here and here), Gerlach said he failed to live up to the high standards that the university and the university system expect from its leaders. "I was sent here to reduce the drama that ECU faced, and I instead added to it," Gerlach wrote. "I hope that you find it in your heart to forgive me. I hope also that all of Pirate Nation will focus all of the energy and vigor toward supporting the ongoing leadership at ECU."
ECU interim chancellor Dan Gerlach has resigned from his position effective immediately. #ECU #ncpol #nced #UNC Here is a statement from Gerlach: pic.twitter.com/KhXKU7EbOg— Carolina Journal (@CarolinaJournal) October 26, 2019
A lot of people inside and outside Greenville didn't seem to think that Gerlach's conduct warranted his suspension, much less his resignation. The UNC System hasn't made public the results of its investigation.
But this report published late Sunday by Raleigh TV station WRAL seems to have filled in some gaps. Security videos from Sept. 25-26 show a man who appears to be Gerlach weaving down a Greenville street alone after 2 a.m. Sept. 26. The video also shows the man seeming to struggle to put on a lost flip-flop before getting into a car and driving off. WRAL said it got the videos from an anonymous source. A UNC System spokesman said he didn't know if anyone at the system office had seen these videos.
So there you go. The Dan Gerlach era at ECU is over after just six months after he replaced Cecil Staton, who was forced out after three tumultuous years. Assuming a new interim is appointed Tuesday, ECU could be looking at its fourth leader of the calendar year. (ECU's provost, Ron Mitchelson, has been acting chancellor for the past month.) All of this turmoil can't be good for the university.
