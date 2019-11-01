Here are three local-college-in-the-national-spotlight items before we all head out for the weekend.
First up: Bennett College is featured in this lovely New York Times story on the importance of community to black Americans. Poet and critic Hanif Abdurraqib and photographer Andre Wagner stopped by Greensboro on their road trip from Baltimore to Hilton Head. Abdurraqib in his short essay covers Bennett's history, its recent struggles and its resilience. He meets a woman named Mary Anne Scarlett, who has been around campus since 1929 (!) in some form or fashion. Wagner's black-and-white photos are stark and beautiful. Go check it out.
Next: High Point University has come up in the debate over admissions incentives.
Back in September (and to ward off a potential federal antitrust lawsuit) the National Association for College Admission Counseling removed from its ethics code three provisions that concerned student recruiting. One of those now-deleted provisions said that member schools wouldn't offer incentives such as "the promise of special housing, enhanced financial aid packages, and special scholarships" for students admitted under a binding early decision plan.
Early decision isn't common — only about 12 percent of private non-profit schools use it, according to this recent College Board report. But early decision is controversial for a lot of reasons covered here and here. And in the wake of the NACAC decision in September, some higher ed observers predicted that first-year college admissions might become some sort of Wild West hellscape.
Inside Higher Ed followed all this with a couple of pieces (here and here) that noted that HPU was offering some benefits to students who applied early decision by today's deadline. Among those benefits: first crack at freshman class registration and freshman housing (and the option of moving in a day early), a guaranteed parking spot, early access to an academic adviser and a free book autographed by a HPU faculty member in residence.
HPU's early decision perks aren't new this year. Best I can tell, HPU has offered something to its early decision admits since fall 2016.
I asked HPU about its early decision perks and got this emailed response from Andy Bills, HPU's senior vice president for enrollment (which is the same response that went to Inside Higher Ed for a story I linked to above):
"HPU has offered an Early Decision plan since 2007. HPU's transformational growth in academic programming and experiential learning opportunities has attracted more students to apply Early Decision to secure admissions acceptance at their first-choice for college. The Early Decision application plan benefits students and their families by removing the stress of the college application process and transition to college, while also jumpstarting their academic career. For example, Early Decision students receive early access to their Success Coach — a unique program that highlights HPU’s recognition as a National Top 40 Leader in First-Year Experiences by U.S. News & World Report. Success Coaches help all new students identify majors and extracurricular opportunities such as research, as well as build class schedules."
I followed up. Aren't these, you know, incentives?
A HPU spokeswoman responded, in essence, not really: "What HPU offers are not the specific things like financial aid, scholarships and housing (listed in the deleted NACAC provision). Rather, the first students who commit to HPU naturally receive the earliest access to complete their housing form, assemble their class schedule and connect with their Success Coach. Historically, Early Decision benefits have simply been first access to the benefits available to all students."
Lastly: Lots of schools were bragging recently in press releases that they are included in the 2019 edition of The Princeton Review's Guide to Green Colleges. N.C. State (17th), Warren Wilson (33rd) and UNC-Chapel Hill are in the top 50; UNCG, Elon University, Guilford College and Wake Forest University are among the 13 N.C. schools and 413 overall on this list of environmentally friendly campuses.
P.S.: Speaking of Bennett, the Times story got me thinking about the college's history, and I chased that thought down into a rabbit hole. Here's what I found down there.
The Times errs in reporting that Matthew Austin founded Bennett College. Bennett's founder was the Rev. Matthew Alston of Warnersville Methodist Episcopal Church (now St. Matthew’s United Methodist Church) in Greensboro (My sources for Alston's name are here, here and here.) The school that became Bennett Seminary and, later, Bennett College was started in the church's basement in 1873. The school moved to its current site on Gorrell Street in about 1878.
The person often credited with founding the college is Albion Tourgée — a judge, writer, diplomat and Greensboro transplant who represented the plaintiffs in the landmark Plessy v. Ferguson case before the U.S. Supreme Court in 1896. Bennett's Wikipedia page says Tourgée founded the school. Some other sources (here and here) say Tourgée helped to start the college or was a founder. But those claims seems incorrect, too, or at the very least exaggerated.
When he was in Greensboro, Tourgée bought land east of the city to start a nursery business. When that business faltered, he put the land up for sale. This advertisement on the New York Heritage digital collection website shows that he platted out land along Gorrell and East Lee streets for homes. The narrative with the document says he donated some of his land to the new school. Here's a map of the platted property that shows the new Bennett campus.
But saying Tourgée donated land to the school might not be accurate, either. I found online a while ago a document called the Bennett College Campus Heritage Plan dated August 2005. (I downloaded a copy but no longer have a link; here's evidence that the plan exists.) That report digs into the deeds to see how Bennett acquired the land for its Gorrell Street campus, and the heritage plan document lists neither Tourgée's name nor any donations. The report says all the land was bought, none of it from Tourgée, at least not directly that I can see. I'm beginning to doubt that Tourgée had anything directly to do with Bennett other than owning land right next to the new campus. A better historian than me should dig into this more deeply than I can and tie up this historical loose end once and for all.
