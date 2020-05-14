Everyone has stories about living amid COVID-19. Now, 10 UNCG professors have shared theirs.
The UNCG chapter of the American Association of University Professors solicited short essays that showed "how the pandemic has affected the lives, research, teaching and service of UNCG faculty members." The 10 selected essays, according to chapter president Michael Frierson, a professor of media studies, "display the fortitude of the Spartan spirit during these unprecedented times."
These essays tackle a lot of different topics related to COVID-19. Teaching is the main one, of course, because UNCG faculty are teachers by profession, and their jobs changed dramatically in about a week back in March. But there are also essays about parenting, gardening, university leadership and privilege. A social work professor whose research focuses on financial stability and of low- and middle-income households writes about his timely new research into the economic impact of COVID-19.
The essay I paid closest attention to was one on writing. Jen Feather, an associate professor of English, writes about despair, about making meaning out of experiences, about grief and struggle, about creating human connections.
I thought these two paragraphs are worth highlighting:
"COVID-19 did not cause the problems we are facing. It only exacerbated them. It has pressed the limits of what is tolerable. How much isolation can we stand? How sustainable do our global financial and food networks actually look when some us can have groceries delivered to our doors and some put themselves and everyone in their immediate family at risk to sustain an income? There are no easy answers to these questions, but I will keep writing my way through them. I will keep reading literature that makes me think about value in ways that cannot be easily quantified. Reading and writing are acts that presume that we want to connect with each other across barriers of time and distance, that we are better together. I find the courage to write relying on the vitality of these connections to illuminate and untangle what we find intolerable.
"So if you are trying to imagine a future, don’t imagine a return to normal. Imagine a future accountable to the dead, accountable to the authors you love, accountable to those who are far away and to those who are close by but too often remain invisible. And then, write. Connect. Find others, as many others as you can, and write against the despair."
Go read Feather's essay here. All 10 of the UNCG COVID-19 essays are collected here.
P.S. Unlike most essay contests, the winners didn't get prizes. Instead, the prize was a combined $1,500 donation to Spartan Open Pantry, UNCG's food bank for students, from UNCG Chancellor Frank Gilliam, Provost Dana Dunn and the university's AAUP chapter. To learn more about Spartan Pantry, click here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.