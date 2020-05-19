The state legislature went back into session Monday, so it's time to see what sort of mischief it's up to regarding the UNC System and all of its constituent institutions.
Honestly, there's not much mischief so far. It's the short session, for one thing, and everyone seems preoccupied (and for good reason) by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Still, though, a few higher ed bills have been filed and sent off to various committees. I'd expect (and you should too) that a lot of these provisions will end up in the short-session budget bill.
Chief among the new filings is the UNC Omnibus bill (aka House Bill 1096). Some of its provisions include:
• More funding for the NC Promise Tuition Plan through 2024-25. The three NC Promise schools (Elizabeth City State, UNC-Pembroke and Western Carolina) charge tuition of $500 per semester for in-state students; at all the other UNC System schools, in-state tuition is roughly $2,300 per semester. This extra state funding makes up for the lost tuition revenue.
• Several changes to the state's laboratory school law. The original 2016 law required nine lab schools to be open by last fall. The omnibus bill extends that deadline to fall 2022. Lab schools are charter-like public schools run by state universities, by this fall. Only six have opened so far, including the Moss Street Partnership School in Reidsville that's run by UNCG's School of Education.
• An Umstead Act exemption for N.C. A&T. The university has talked about making ice cream and other dairy products at the University Farm on McConnell Road. This provision would let A&T sell what it makes without violating state law. Senate Bill 722 is the companion bill.
• Scholarships for graduates of the N.C. School of Science and Mathematics who matriculate at UNC System schools. The bill doesn't set an amount for the grants, but allows students to get them for up to four years.
• Expands the N.C. Teaching Fellows Program to eight schools, up from the current five. (Elon University is one of the five.)
• Exempts the debt service fee from the annual 3 percent cap on the increase in student fees. On one hand, the current law has made it hard for schools to jack up student fees in recent years to build student centers, rec centers and athletic facilities — buildings that can require several hundred dollars per student per year in annual fees. On the flip side, the current arrangement has helped keep student fee increases in check.
Four members of the Guilford County legislative delegation filed a bill (House Bill 1101) to help UNCG and N.C. A&T. Among the provisions:
• $7.5 million to expand N.C. A&T's doctoral programs, which was part of the stalled state budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year. In the Senate, a related bill (Senate Bill 721) would provide the same amount of money to hire more faculty and graduate assistants for its STEM, education, agriculture and other Ph.D. programs.
• $2.5 million for A&T's ag research and cooperative extension efforts. (Senate Bill 721 includes a similar provision.)
• The Umstead Act exemption for A&T that's in the omnibus.
• $4 million to UNCG to offset housing refunds the university paid out in April when it closed campus due to COVID-19. (A similar payment to A&T isn't included here, but UNCG's not getting extra money to hire more doctoral faculty so I guess it's kind of even?)
• $1.7 million to open and operate UNCG's new nursing and instructional building. That building is now under construction and is scheduled to be done in the spring. Here's the latest update on that project from UNCG.
These are a few of the things I'll be watching in Raleigh over the next couple of months. But I'll try to keep my eye on the biggest prize: the short-session budget bill.
As the News & Observer reported Monday, Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger is expecting a big budget shortfall — maybe somewhere in the neighborhood of $4 billion, or about 16 percent of the state's annual budget — because of the coronavirus. That'll probably mean a lot of belt-tightening at the state's universities and community colleges unless the feds come through with some money or the state dips into its rainy day fund, or both.
State lawmakers are expecting to get updated tax revenue numbers later this week. Stay tuned.
