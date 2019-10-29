Here's one of the more unusual headlines I've seen on a higher ed website in a while:
President Trump Did Not Speak, Receive Award at Bennett College
The college posted this three-paragraph item today on its website because a reporter (not me!) apparently confused Bennett College with Benedict College. Whoops!
I guess that's easy to do if you're not paying close attention. They're both liberal arts colleges — and historically black colleges at that. They're both in the Carolinas. They were both founded in the 1870s. And their names both start with B and end with T.
But Bennett is a women's college here in Greensboro. Benedict, meanwhile, is co-ed, located in Columbia, S.C. — and played host Friday to President Donald Trump. You can read about that visit here and elsewhere.
Bennett, as far as I can tell, hasn't had a U.S. president or presidential candidate on its campus since U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke there Sept. 20. And Trump, as far as I know, hasn't spoken publicly in Greensboro since he was campaigning here in October 2016. The last time the president was in Greensboro was in 2017, when he attended a private fundraiser at an Irving Park home.
I asked Bennett's PR team what prompted today's statement. Here's Monty Hagler, president and CEO of RLF Communications in Greensboro, via email this afternoon:
"A reporter for the NNPA Newswire incorrectly wrote 'Bennett College' instead of 'Benedict College' in the subject line/headline of her news story on Oct. 25 regarding an event featuring President Trump. Nationally syndicated radio host Rickey Smiley saw the story on BlackPressUSA.com and repeated the error, which was heard by listeners who are alumnae, parents of students or supporters of Bennett College. Bennett College was receiving a number of calls and emails asking for more information, so we posted the news brief on the Bennett website as clarification. We have also contacted the reporter to request that she correct her story."
As far as I can tell, this is the story in question, but there's no mention of Bennett or evidence of a correction. But judging from my very quick perusal of Twitter this afternoon, lots of folks mad at @BenedictEDU for a lot of different reasons relating to Friday's event accidentally tweeted their ire to @BennettCollege instead. There was plenty of confusion to go around, in other words. And there was plenty of anger, too, which is why Bennett did what it did today.
So once more for the people in the back: President Trump wasn't at Bennett College last week, and Bennett College isn't Benedict College. Are we clear? Good.
