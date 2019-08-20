Here's a newsy item from last week that's worth your attention:
"During (the Aug. 13) campus-wide faculty meeting, High Point University President Nido Qubein presented Ammie (McRae) Jenkins with an honorary degree. Jenkins is the first African American student to attend High Point College in 1962 after desegregation."
You can read the rest of the news release here.
You'll note that Jenkins wasn't the first black graduate of High Point College (now High Point University). That particular color barrier wasn't broken until 1968, when High Point native Shelby Jean Wilkes earned her bachelor's degree from HPC.
Jenkins, meanwhile, left High Point College before graduating and went on to live a long and interesting life. The Harnett County native worked as a computer programmer and a business owner. She's also an advocate for black farmers and landowners.
At age 60, Jenkins founded the Sandhills Family Heritage Association, a community-based organization that, according to its website, "works to revive the unique African-American culture in the Sandhills region of North Carolina ... (and) demonstrates how cultural connections to the land can be converted into a broad array of economic, social, and environmental benefits." She's also the group's executive director.
Jenkins was interviewed by the News & Observer in 2008 as part of the paper's oral history project. Here's a transcript of her remarks.
The Fayetteville Observer profiled Jenkins last week. The story notes that she was married and living near HPC when she enrolled at age 21. She left the college after three semesters because she couldn't afford to stay, but then she and her husband enrolled at a computer school in Greensboro.
Here's Jenkins in the Fayetteville paper:
“I was really surprised when I received a call from the university president, Dr. Nido Qubein, on May 28 — my 78th birthday,” Jenkins says. “He said the school wanted to honor me as the first African-American to attend High Point College and to recognize the work the SFHA is doing in the community.”
Jenkins says it was an honor to be recognized, but she wanted to share the special occasion with people who supported her and helped to make the organization a success.
“It was a beautiful day,” Jenkins says, “and a memory I will always cherish.”
You can click here to read that story.
HPU isn't the only area school that has honored its trailblazers. Elon University presented an honorary degree to Glenda Phillips Hightower, its first African American student, in April.
UNCG's first black students (and graduates) were honored early this year with a mural on East Washington Street, not far from the News & Record newsroom. JoAnne Smart (now JoAnne Smart Drane) and Bettye Tillman entered Woman's College in 1956 and graduated four years later.
Tillman died in 1968. Drane, a former UNCG trustee and retired public school administrator, talked with UNCG's media office in 2017. You can read portions of that interview here.